SIGNED: Virginia DB Javon Swinton signs NLI with Indiana
Virginia defensive back and Indiana commit Javon Swinton has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
When Swinton committed to Indiana in late-July, he chose the Hoosiers over South Carolina, Rutgers, Wake Forest and Syracuse. Even though he is classified as a safety, he will begin his Indiana career at cornerback.
His length, at 6-foot-1, and his athleticism bode well for the direction the position is headed in 2020.
"Playing in a conference like that against a lot of big receivers, me being a taller corner would definitely help," Swinton told TheHoosier.com.
Swinton was known as a two-sport athlete at North Stafford High School in Stafford, Virginia, where he was named the Region 5D basketball player of the year by The Virginian-Pilot after his junior season, when he averaged 27 points per game. He's started at point guard on the basketball team since his sophomore year.
And on the football field, he got his start at cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback during his freshman campaign. He transitioned into focusing at wide receiver and eventually recorded 26 receptions for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns on his way toward a First Team All-Region selection at both wide receiver and cornerback as a junior.
"They told me that I'm an athlete," Swinton told TheHoosier.com after his commitment. "Wherever I fit best and that's best for the scheme, they'll put me there."
That spot happens to be cornerback, as Indiana has turned toward other options at wide receiver in 2020.
Swinton will arrive in Bloomington in June.
What It Means
