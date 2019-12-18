Virginia athlete and Indiana defensive back commit Javon Swinton has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana.

When Swinton committed to Indiana in late-July, he chose the Hoosiers over South Carolina, Rutgers, Wake Forest and Syracuse. Even though he is classified as a safety, he will begin his Indiana career at cornerback.

His length, at 6-foot-1, and his athleticism bode well for the direction the position is headed in 2020.

"Playing in a conference like that against a lot of big receivers, me being a taller corner would definitely help," Swinton told TheHoosier.com.