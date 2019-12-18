Fort Wayne offensive lineman and most recent Indiana commitment Randy Holtz has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana.

Fort Wayne offensive lineman Randy Holtz told TheHoosier.com that he would make his commitment announcement "by the deadline" back in October, and he beat it by a day, as he announced his commitment to Indiana on Tuesday, the day before the Early Signing Period began.

Now he's signed his National Letter of Intent and will be in Bloomington in June.

"It’s just what feels right, what feels like home, where I feel most comfortable," Holtz told TheHoosier.com.