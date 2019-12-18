SIGNED: Fort Wayne OL Randy Holtz signs NLI with Indiana
Fort Wayne offensive lineman and most recent Indiana commitment Randy Holtz has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana.
Fort Wayne offensive lineman Randy Holtz told TheHoosier.com that he would make his commitment announcement "by the deadline" back in October, and he beat it by a day, as he announced his commitment to Indiana on Tuesday, the day before the Early Signing Period began.
Now he's signed his National Letter of Intent and will be in Bloomington in June.
"It’s just what feels right, what feels like home, where I feel most comfortable," Holtz told TheHoosier.com.
Holtz had been in talks with Indiana for months before Tuesday, but the room for his commitment didn't appear to be there until Ohio offensive lineman Vinny Sciury de-committed after his official visit on Dec. 6. Suddenly, there was room for the 2019 IFCA offensive lineman Mr. Football Award winner on the interior of Indiana's line.
After his official visit Dec. 13, Holtz said the trip was "amazing," after a potential opportunity was left open for his commitment to Indiana.
The Hoosiers had been searching for interior offensive linemen in the 2020 class, adding Cam Knight, Brady Feeney and Stanford transfer Dylan Powell. At about 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Holtz has the body of a Big Ten guard and was the best in-state option remaining along the offensive line.
