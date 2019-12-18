Stanford transfer guard Dylan Powell, who committed to Indiana earlier this month, has officially signed with Indiana and will on campus in January.

Stanford transfer guard Dylan Powell has officially signed to move to Bloomington and spend his final two years of eligibility with Indiana, he told TheHoosier.com on Monday.

Powell, a former Purdue commit during his original recruitment, committed to Indiana on Dec. 6 over Rice and Purdue.

“I decided on Indiana because I feel like Coach Allen has something special going on there, and I felt really comfortable with the staff and the players and the direction that program is going in,” Powell told TheHoosier.com about his commitment. “It’s just something I wanted to become a part of.”

The 6-foot-3, 281-pound guard was on his way toward being a starting guard in Stanford's 2019 offensive line before tearing his labrum in fall camp and missing the entire season. Throughout the later stages of the year, Powell began to consider moving closer to home – Hannibal, Missouri – so his loved ones could see him play more often and he could continue to earn his MBA.

He made an official visit to Indiana for the Michigan game on Nov. 23, and it didn't take long for him to find an affinity for Bloomington and the Indiana program and university.

“It was just a family atmosphere. It felt right," Powell said. "I felt really comfortable around the coaches and the other players. It felt like home to me.”

During his official visit, he was hosted by fifth-year senior guard Simon Stepaniak, who is currently Powell's beacon for how things are done within the Indiana offensive line. The two text often, and when Powell gets to Bloomington in January, he will be living with Stepaniak and redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey.

Powell told Thehoosier.com that he's unsure if he will be able to be involved much during bowl practices, but it is in the realm of possibility at this point.