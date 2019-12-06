Stanford offensive guard transfer Dylan Powell has committed to Indiana and will arrive in Bloomington in January to fill in gaps on the interior of the offensive line in 2020.

“I decided on Indiana because I feel like Coach Allen has something special going on there, and I felt really comfortable with the staff and the players and the direction that program is going in,” Powell told TheHoosier.com on Friday. “It’s just something I wanted to become a part of.”

Stanford offensive guard transfer Dylan Powell announced Friday that he will finish his career at Indiana. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

I am excited to announce that I will be finishing my football career and pursing my MBA at Indiana University. I can’t wait to get up to Bloomington and do something special. I’m thankful for the opportunity @CoachAllenIU @OLCoachHiller @WilliamInge1 #LEO #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/d49tigMHVi

Powell began the 2019 season as a starting guard for Stanford but tore his labrum at the beginning of fall camp before deciding to transfer for the remainder of his collegiate career. He played in nine games as a sophomore in 2017 and 11 as a junior in 2018, including three starts toward the end of the Cardinal's season.

The Missouri native said he decided to transfer closer to home, where his family and friends could watch him play while he also continued his pursuit of an MBA. Indiana’s Kelley School of Business was a factor in his decision as well.

The transfer also visited Rice and Purdue, where he was once committed during his original recruitment, but his official visit on Nov. 23 for the Michigan game worked wonders for his relationship with Indiana.

“It was just a family atmosphere. It felt right," Powell said. "I felt really comfortable around the coaches and the other players. It felt like home to me.”

Powell was used as a utility interior lineman for the majority of his time at Stanford before earning the starting job at guard. While in communication with Indiana, he developed a relationship with current fifth-year senior guard Simon Stepaniak, who he met on his visit.

“I texted Simon today and talked to him quite a bit about some scheme stuff to get acclimated as fast as possible,” Powell said. “He’s been a great player there, both of them (Stepaniak and Hunter Littlejohn) have for several years, so I’m going to do everything I can to pick their minds.”

Powell said Stepaniak was his host for the second day of his visit, and when he arrives at Indiana in January he will be living with Stepaniak and redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey.

That relationship with Stepaniak will be crucial to the continuity on the inside of the Indiana offensive line, as Powell will certainly be responsible, along with junior guard Harry Crider, for replacing Stepaniak and Littlejohn next season.