Ohio tight end and Indiana commit AJ Barner has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Barner visited for the Michigan game on Nov. 23 and then made another visit on Dec. 6 – this one an official visit – and following his official, he notified the Indiana staff that he was flipping his commitment from Ohio to Indiana.

"I just felt like it was the place for me," Barner told TheHoosier.com. "The way they use the tight ends in their offense and from what I saw on the visit, I just felt like it was the right decision."