As each signee submits his signed papers to join the Indiana Class of 2020, a story and profile card will be added to the following article along with a time stamp that creates a timeline of how the first day of the Early Signing Period welcomed in a new wave of Hoosiers to carry on the momentum Tom Allen and his staff have created in their first three seasons.

Indiana had 18 commitments in its 2020 class before Wednesday, and 16 of them were expected to sign letters of intent on the opening day of the Early Signing Period.

Tight end commit Jalen Willams and offensive line commit Coleon Smith are not expected to sign potentially until February.

Stanford offensive guard transfer Dylan Powell's signing was announced Wednesday as well, even though his signing took place Monday. He is Indiana's 19th addition to the class – after the 18 commitments – and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Prospects who have chances of signing with Indiana on Wednesday but are also looking at other schools are wide receivers Alante Brown and Jontavis Robertson. Marquez Bell, a Florida wide receiver who recently visited Indiana, will commit in February.

California junior college offensive lineman Luke Haggard, who has three years to play two seasons, committed to Indiana on Monday but announced the commitment and signed with the Hoosiers on Wednesday.

Four-star defensive end Jason Harris is expected to announce his commitment at the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2 and should sign soon after.