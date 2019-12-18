Signing Day Tracker: Early Signing Period additions for Indiana
As each signee submits his signed papers to join the Indiana Class of 2020, a story and profile card will be added to the following article along with a time stamp that creates a timeline of how the first day of the Early Signing Period welcomed in a new wave of Hoosiers to carry on the momentum Tom Allen and his staff have created in their first three seasons.
Indiana had 18 commitments in its 2020 class before Wednesday, and 16 of them were expected to sign letters of intent on the opening day of the Early Signing Period.
Tight end commit Jalen Willams and offensive line commit Coleon Smith are not expected to sign potentially until February.
Stanford offensive guard transfer Dylan Powell's signing was announced Wednesday as well, even though his signing took place Monday. He is Indiana's 19th addition to the class – after the 18 commitments – and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Prospects who have chances of signing with Indiana on Wednesday but are also looking at other schools are wide receivers Alante Brown and Jontavis Robertson. Marquez Bell, a Florida wide receiver who recently visited Indiana, will commit in February.
California junior college offensive lineman Luke Haggard, who has three years to play two seasons, committed to Indiana on Monday but announced the commitment and signed with the Hoosiers on Wednesday.
Four-star defensive end Jason Harris is expected to announce his commitment at the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2 and should sign soon after.
7:00 a.m. – Campbellsburg DE Caleb Murphy
7:00 a.m. – Stanford guard transfer Dylan Powell
Read about Dylan Powell's decision to transfer to Indiana and how he hopes to leave a mark on the program here.
7:00 a.m. – Noblesville center Cam Knight
Read about Cam Knight's commitment, signing and what he means to the future of Indiana football here.
7:00 a.m. – Georgia QB Dexter Williams
Read about Dexter Williams' decision to commit and sign with Indiana and what he brings to the quarterback position here.
7:00 a.m. – Carmel LB Ty Wise
Read about Ty Wise, the first commitment of Indiana's 2020 class, and what his signing means for the future of Indiana football here.
7:00 a.m. – Ohio TE AJ Barner
Read further about AJ Barner's decision to flip from Ohio and how he is expected to contribute to Indiana football here.
7:00 a.m. – Fort Wayne OL Luke Wiginton
Read about Luke Wiginton's recruitment and his decision to commit and sign to the Indiana program here.
7:00 a.m. – Virginia DB Javon Swinton
Read about Javon Swinton's potential at Indiana and why he chose to sign to play football at Indiana here.
7:00 a.m. – Virginia RB Tim Baldwin
Read about why Tim Baldwin's addition to the Indiana 2020 class is significant and what he brings to a Mike Hart backfield here.
7:00 a.m. – Indianapolis WR David Baker
Read about David Baker's commitment to Indiana as the No. 5 player in the state and his outlook for the future of the Indiana program here.
7:30 a.m. – Detroit DB Lem Neely Watley
Read about how Lemuel Neely-Watley's physicality translates at cornerback and why Brandon Shelby likes his corners to be tough here.
8:00 a.m. – Missouri offensive guard Brady Feeney
Read about Brady Feeney, not related to former All-America Dan Feeney, and how he brings an excellent high school career to Bloomington here.
8:00 a.m. – Texas safety Bryson Bonds
Read about how Bryson Bonds' relationship with Indiana came to be and why the Indiana is staff is so excited for having earned his commitment out of Class 5A Texas football here.
8:30 a.m. – Detroit WR Rashawn Williams
Read about Rashawn Williams' recruitment, how he ended up at Indiana and where his ratings put him in Indiana recruiting history here.
8:40 a.m. – Georgia DT Damarjhe Lewis
Read about Damarjhe Lewis and his recruitment that included a nine-month commitment to Auburn and a Thanksgiving commitment to Indiana here.
9:30 a.m. – Fort Wayne OL Randy Holtz
Read about the recruiting process and how Randy Holtz ended up committing to Indiana a day before the Early Singing Period here.
9:40 a.m. – Mississippi CB Chris Keys
Read about Chris Keys' quick integration into Indiana's recruiting efforts out of Mississippi and his rangy skillset here.
10 a.m. – California JUCO OT Luke Haggard
Read about California JUCO offensive tackle Luke Haggard's decision to commit, and eventually sign, to Indiana's 2020 class after visiting last weekend.
----
