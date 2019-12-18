Virginia running back and Indiana commit Tim Baldwin Tim Baldwin has signed his National Letter fo Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Baldwin was one of the final additions to the class, as Indiana was unsure if it wanted to add a running back to the class until things shook out and leaned in favor of picking up a back like Baldwin.

Baldwin, who was committed to Michigan for less than a month in November, chose Indiana over South Carolina an dWest Virginia – two schools he had taken official visits to around the same time as his visit to Indiana on Dec. 6. Baldwin was one of three commitments on Dec. 8.

