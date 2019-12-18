SIGNED: Texas safety Bryson Bonds signs NLI with Indiana
Texas safety Bryson Bonds has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
When Bonds committed to Indiana on Dec. 8, he chose the Hoosiers over Texas Tech, Minnesota and Kansas. He was part of three Indiana commitments after the big Dec. 6 recruiting weekend the ended with pledges from Bonds, tight end AJ Barner and Virginia running back Tim Baldwin.
"The overall culture is what I need," Bonds told TheHoosier.com. "They present a great opportunity for me to grow spiritually, their business school is among the top 10 in the nation, its on the level of football that I have dreamt of competing at, and the players and I are very compatible, and for them to be so bought in to the program makes me want to do the same. It felt like home."
Bonds was a star at Class 5A Crowley High School in the Fort Worth area of Texas. As a junior in 2018, he recorded 103 tackles, five interceptions, 15 pass breakups, six fumble recoveries and four touchdowns. And as a senior in 2019, he finished the year with 115 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, one sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal.
He also has a 4.0 GPA, and that intelligence works its way onto the field.
That's what Indiana safeties coach Kasey Teegardin likes the most about him, he said. He can communicate from the safety spot and finds ways to be around the ball. He developed a good relationship with Teegardin in the short time the Hoosiers were recruiting him.
Indiana wasn't in on him until October and then extended an offer two weeks later.
"He seems really cool ,and I really like the energy he gives off for sure," Bonds told TheHoosier.com about Teegardin in November. "He gave me a really good image of what the program is about and what they value."
Bonds won't arrive in Bloomington until June.
What It Means
