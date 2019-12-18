Texas safety Bryson Bonds has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Texas safety and Indiana commit Bryson Bonds has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana to begin the Early Signing Period. When Bonds committed to Indiana on Dec. 8, he chose the Hoosiers over Texas Tech, Minnesota and Kansas. He was part of three Indiana commitments after the big Dec. 6 recruiting weekend the ended with pledges from Bonds, tight end AJ Barner and Virginia running back Tim Baldwin. "The overall culture is what I need," Bonds told TheHoosier.com. "They present a great opportunity for me to grow spiritually, their business school is among the top 10 in the nation, its on the level of football that I have dreamt of competing at, and the players and I are very compatible, and for them to be so bought in to the program makes me want to do the same. It felt like home."