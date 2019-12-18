When Murphy committed to Indiana, he became the fifth commitment of the class and the fourth from Indiana. He picked the Hoosiers over several mid-major offers – primarily Ball State and Northern Illinois.

Campbellsburg defensive end Caleb Murphy has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

It's not often that an offer extended after a summer camp is committable, but Murphy, after having made two unofficial visits in March and April, received a committable offer in early-June after a summer camp in Bloomington. He committed just a couple days later.

"They knew I was a kid of high character, and they knew I was kid that loved IU football and wanted to be a part of that program," Murphy told TheHoosier.com in June. "And sometimes you want to take a kid that loves your program more than a kid that might a little more athletic but would rather be somewhere else."

Murphy isn't surrendering much athleticism for his affinity for the Hoosiers. He's the No. 7 prospect in the state and is expected to begin his college career at defensive line, where he recorded 82 tackles (11 for loss), two sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Murphy missed all but one game of his senior season after a collarbone injury required season-ending surgery, but he is expected to bet to campus in January and be with the staff to work toward a full recovery and into Big Ten shape throughout the spring.