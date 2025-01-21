Indiana could return to full strength against Northwestern

Indiana could receive a signifiant boost on Wednesday as it faces Northwestern at 7 p.m. ET inside of Welsh-Ryan Arena on Big Ten Network. Junior forward Malik Reneau and freshman forward Bryson Tucker are progressing toward returns, potentially bolstering the Hoosiers at a pivotal point in the season.

Reneau, Indiana's second-leading scorer and rebounder at 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, has been sidelined since injuring his right knee in the opening 29 seconds of a Jan. 2 contest against Rutgers. While the Hoosiers have managed a 4-2 record without him, Reneau's presence will provide the Hoosiers with some much-needed depth and stability in the front court once he's able to return

“A lot is going to depend on Malik today (Tuesday),” head coach Mike Woodson said Tuesday morning via Zoom. “He worked some yesterday. I’ll gauge it today. We’ve got a 12 o’clock practice today.”

Reneau has started every game he's been available for this season, but Woodson said he hasn't yet decided whether the forward will return to the starting lineup. Indiana started Myles Rice, Anthony Leal, Luke Goode, Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo in Friday night's win at Ohio State.

Tucker, who missed Friday's game with a dislocated pinkie finger on his shooting hand, could also return against Northwestern. Tucker, averaging 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, participated in workouts Monday, leaving the door open for a return.

Sophomore guard Gabe Cupps is the lone player not expected back anytime soon. Cupps underwent knee surgery and is likely out for the remainder of the season. He's planning to apply for a medical hardship waiver to gain a fifth year of eligibility.

Indiana is nearing full strength at a critical juncture, with eight of its 12 final games classified as Quad 1 contests by the NET rankings. The other four games fall into Quad 2, making this stretch the most challenging of the season.

As the Hoosiers prepare to face the Wildcats, the potential return of Reneau and Tucker could give them a much-needed boost for the challenging road ahead.