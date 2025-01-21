In-state walk-on quarterback eager to prove his chances

“Some goals for my freshman year especially in the spring right now is to attack the college weight room as hard as I can to get ready for this level of football and to grow as much as possible as a player and a person,” he said.

Ahead of arriving in Bloomington this fall as a freshman, Geske is spending this spring “attacking the weight room” as he gears up his body for the rigor of a college football season.

“Indiana was a great fit because I felt valued in the recruiting process and they have obviously done tremendous things as a staff here in just one season,” Geske said. “Competing with great quarterbacks is something that will drastically improve me over time by being able to compete and learn from each other so that is something I am definitely looking forward to.”

The Hoosiers’ recruiting class features a couple of top quarterbacks, including the acquisition of California quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Old Dominion gunslinger Grant Wilson in the transfer portal. But a young gunslinger – and highly-productive one – will also be on the Hoosiers’ roster, and he’s hungry for a shot. Brebeuf Jesuit senior Maverick Geske, who committed to the Hoosiers as a walk-on, is eager to prove his chances in Bloomington.

Given the two veterans the Hoosiers brought into the program, Geske will definitely have to make some noise to get a shot onto the field when fall camp arrives.

But Geske is very good at making noise.

Last season, he led the state of Indiana in passing, throwing for a whopping 4,039 yards and 40 touchdowns during his senior year. He led the Braves’ high-powered offense to an 8-3 record before losing to Roncalli in the sectional semifinals last fall.

“My senior year was special,” Geske said. “I had the best teammates and coaches and we were a really close group. Ultimately, I wanted to win our school’s first state championship but we came up short. Scoring all of those points and setting all of those records was great and I’m proud of it, but it’s a team game and what I’ll remember most is the time with my guys.”

The points the Braves were able to put on the board looked closer to a video game than reality. They scored over 49 points in six of their games, including a crazy 83 points in an October 4 victory over Terre Haute South. Geske was also able to beat some top programs, including 6A Carmel in a nail-biting thriller on the road.

“Leaving high school as one of the all-time leading passers in state history was a goal for sure and those high scoring games were a lot of fun,” he added. “I loved the pressure to go execute every drive and score more.”

His father, Matt, is the head coach for the Braves and calls the plays on offense. The father-son, coach-quarterback combination made the past season all the more memorable. He was also able to learn a lot from his dad, who holds a 38-20 record through six seasons at the helm.

“I think being a coach’s son has helped me off the field because of how people look at you and it has also helped me learn a ton on the IQ side of the game by having access to someone of his knowledge at any time,” Geske said.