Preseason honors continue to pour in for multiple Hoosiers

With the Indiana baseball season less than a month away, preseason recognition is continuing to roll in for a handful of Hoosiers. Joining outfielder Devin Taylor's Preseason All-American selection, infielder Jasen Oliver and utility man Hogan Denny have garnered some recognition as well. Oliver has named to Perfect Game's Preseason Big Ten All-Conference Team, while Denny has been named Baseball America's Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Meanwhile, Taylor's lengthy list of preseason honors looks as follows: - D1 Baseball second-team All-American - Perfect Game second-team All-American - Perfect Game Big Ten Player of the Year - Perfect Game Big Ten All-Conference Team - Baseball America Big Ten Player of the Year

