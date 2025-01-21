Preseason honors continue to pour in for multiple Hoosiers

With the Indiana baseball season less than a month away, preseason recognition is continuing to roll in for a handful of Hoosiers.
Joining outfielder Devin Taylor's Preseason All-American selection, infielder Jasen Oliver and utility man Hogan Denny have garnered some recognition as well. Oliver has named to Perfect Game's Preseason Big Ten All-Conference Team, while Denny has been named Baseball America's Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Meanwhile, Taylor's lengthy list of preseason honors looks as follows:
- D1 Baseball second-team All-American
- Perfect Game second-team All-American
- Perfect Game Big Ten Player of the Year
- Perfect Game Big Ten All-Conference Team
- Baseball America Big Ten Player of the Year
Oliver is coming off an All-Big Ten Freshman Team selection a season ago with the cream and crimson.
He made 44 starts a year ago—all but one coming at second base—and hit .285 in 2024 with the Hoosiers. Oliver added 10 home runs and 37 RBIs last season, quickly becoming an important figure for the Hoosiers with his bat and his glove.
Denny was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in Indiana and has made his case for immediate playing time this upcoming season. During his senior season of high school, Denny hit north of .470 while smashing double-digit home runs.
A natural catcher, Denny could potentially see time at either of the corner outfield spots as a true freshman this year in Bloomington.
Indiana's season begins on Feb. 14 in Surprise, Arizona against UNLV.
