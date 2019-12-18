But DeBoer won't be in Bloomington when Williams arrives in January. He'll be at Fresno State. While it's naturally a let-down that DeBoer won't be the quarterbacks coach, Williams intends to stick with Indiana.

When Williams committed during his official visit in June, Indiana's offer was his only Power Five offer. And throughout the process, it was offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer who was guiding him through. DeBoer was the one that notified the Macon product that he was a take, and he worked directly with DeBoer in the summer.

Georgia three-star quarterback and Indiana commit Dexter Williams has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

"It just says a lot about them and their recruiting style -- them not going after the person with the biggest offers but the person who they see fits their system and fits their culture," Williams told TheHoosier.com. "So that offer meant a lot to me."

Williams has developed a close relationship with Indiana head coach Tom Allen, which has helped him feel more anchored at Indiana. The quarterback has also noted how Indiana has felt more like home the further he gets away from his commitment. He made an unofficial visit for the Ohio State game, which was his first visit since his official in June.

He could go to the restroom without being recognized and encouraged by Indiana fans.

"It felt even more like home than the first time," he said after the visit.

Perhaps Williams' highlight accolade of his career was The Telegraph Player of the Year during his junior year, when he led his high school to its 10th nine-win season in its 58-year history behind 31 touchdowns and more than 2,500 yards, eclipsing 1,000 yards both through the air and on the ground.