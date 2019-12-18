In-state linebacker and Indiana commit Ty Wise has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana.

Carmel linebacker and Indiana commit Ty Wise has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Wise has been committed to Indiana longer than any commitment in the 2020 cycle. He committed to Indiana after receiving offers form schools like Bowling Green, Toledo, Ball State and Eastern Michigan but before interested schools offers, like Iowa, Wisconsin and Northwestern.

The outside linebacker would never receiver those other Big Ten offers because he committed to Indiana. And from there, he took off in his development.

"After my junior year, everything I wanted to work on – getting bigger, faster, stronger, more athletic – I feel like I worked on, but I think I have more work to do," Wise told TheHoosier.com. "IU will definitely help me get there."