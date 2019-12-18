SIGNED: Carmel LB Ty Wise signs NLI with Indiana
In-state linebacker and Indiana commit Ty Wise has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana.
Carmel linebacker and Indiana commit Ty Wise has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Wise has been committed to Indiana longer than any commitment in the 2020 cycle. He committed to Indiana after receiving offers form schools like Bowling Green, Toledo, Ball State and Eastern Michigan but before interested schools offers, like Iowa, Wisconsin and Northwestern.
The outside linebacker would never receiver those other Big Ten offers because he committed to Indiana. And from there, he took off in his development.
"After my junior year, everything I wanted to work on – getting bigger, faster, stronger, more athletic – I feel like I worked on, but I think I have more work to do," Wise told TheHoosier.com. "IU will definitely help me get there."
As a senior, on his way to a Class 6A state championship, Wise recorded 112 tackles (20 for loss), five sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and four pass deflections. His ability to rush the edge, play in the flats and stuff gaps on any play made unpredictable and difficult to handle for top offenses in the state.
And, like Wise believes, Carmel head coach John Herbert said Wise is still early in his development. As a junior, Wise measured 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, but as a senior, he was 6-foot-2, 225 pounds. That's where a Big Ten program wants to see an outside linebacker coming out of high school.
"He's a great pass rusher," Herbert told TheHoosiercom. "He's great in man coverage, he's great in zone coverage. He's great against the run. And I feel like he's still really early in his development."
As a senior, Wise was named the top linebacker in the state by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and listed in the Top-50 All-Indiana team.
Wise will be on campus by January and hopes to observe Indiana bowl practices.
What It Means
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news