How it Happened: Indiana falls in a thriller to Purdue 81-76

After a back-breaking loss at home to Maryland, Indiana basketball took to the road to take on rival Purdue in Mackey Arena. The Hoosiers, despite a strong surge in the second half led by Mackenzie Mgbako, once again fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Terrapins. With the loss, Indiana drops to 14-8 overall and 5-6 in Big Ten play. Here's how the Friday night showdown unfolded.

INDIANA PLAYS A COMPLETE HALF TO TAKE HALFTIME LEAD

There have been many gripes about Indiana’s inability to put together a full twenty minutes in conference play, but Friday night in a raucous Mackey Arena proved the opposite. The back-and-forth first half had very little to do with defense, as each team shot the ball at impressive clip. Purdue’s 50 percent from the field was overshadowed by Indiana making 16-of-29 for 55.2 percent. Indiana was led by Mackenzie Mgbako and Luke Goode, who combined for 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, including four makes from deep. One of Goode’s triples was to give Indiana a seven-point advantage at 36-29 with 4:12 left in the half. As a team, the Hoosiers made 6 of its 18 attempts from behind the arc. Indiana’s rebounding advantage was a sizable one, winning the battle on the glass 19-12 in the first half. However, it lapsed in the half’s waning moments, cutting the Hoosier lead to four at the break.

KAUFMAN-RENN SPARKS PURDUE RUN TO OPEN SECOND HALF

Indiana’s late half mishaps allowed Purdue to take momentum into the locker room at the half, and the Boilermakers brought the energy to open the second half. Senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn scored the Boilermaker's first seven points of the half. All told Purdue went on an 11-1 run to turn a four-point deficit into a six-point lead in the half’s opening three minutes. The spurt sent the sold-out Mackey Arena crowd into a frenzy, forcing Mike Woodson to call a timeout. Kaufman-Renn finished with 22 points, while his counterpart on the opposing side, Malik Reneau, played eight minutes. Reneau spent most of the game on the bench with foul trouble.

INDIANA RESPONDS TO MAKE IT A NAIL-BITING FINISH, BUT UNABLE TO SHUT THE DOOR

There was reason to believe that Indiana would succumb to the deafening noise of Mackey Arena on a big Purdue run. Friday evening provide quite the opposite. Indiana battled back to not only erase the Boilermaker lead, but even took a six point lead with just over five minutes left in the game. It was on the back of Mackenzie Mgbako, who dazzled, scoring 14 second-half points to give his team a fighting chance to escape with a victory. Indiana trailed by one with less than a minute left, and senior guard Trey Galloway scored his 15th point of the evening to give the Hoosiers the lead. However, too much time was left on the clock, and Kaufman-Renn converted on a floater to give the Boilermakers the lead late, one that they held on for good, beating Indiana in a thriller 81-76.

