Notre Dame transfer offensive lineman Pat Coogan commits to Indiana

Coogan, one of the top offensive linemen available in the portal, becomes the 19th member of Indiana's incoming transfer class, picking Indiana over Michigan.

Notre Dame transfer offensive lineman Pat Coogan has committed to Indiana following his Friday visit with head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Friday night.

Indiana football has earned another reinforcement along the offensive front.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Coogan started 13 games for Notre Dame during the Fighting Irish's national championship runner-up campaign this past season.

Coogan exclusively played center at Notre Dame this season, logging 813 snaps playing in the middle of the Irish's offensive front. Over the course of the 2024 season, Coogan allowed one sack, two quarterback hits and five quarterback hurries.

Pro Football Focus gave Coogan a 72.1 grade for his efforts this past season—grading out as the No. 41 center in the country out of 301 centers that were given a PFF grade. The Palos Heights, Illinois native earned a pass block grade of 79.0 and a run block grade of 69.0.

Coogan joins Ohio State transfer offensive lineman Zen Michalski and Colorado transfer offensive lineman Kahlil Benson as transfer portal signees along the offensive line.

That trio of newcomers will join returning starters Carter Smith, Drew Evans and Bray Lynch along the Hoosiers' 2025 offensive front.

