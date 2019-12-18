Fort Wayne offensive lineman Luke Wiginton has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Wiginton has been a constant in Indiana's 2020 class, as he became the second commitment of the Hoosier class when he pledged to the program on April 6, 2019. He chose the Hoosiers over Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue.

Rated as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Indiana, Wiginton visited Indiana in February, March and then April, when he committed to Indiana.

"If anything in our relationship has changed, it’s a result of us just becoming closer," Wiginton told TheHoosier.com about his relationship with Indiana after being committed for so long. "The whole staff is truly genuine, and it’s a special thing I can’t wait to be a part of."