SIGNED: Fort Wayne OL Luke Wiginton signs NLI with Indiana
Fort Wayne offensive lineman Luke Wiginton has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Wiginton has been a constant in Indiana's 2020 class, as he became the second commitment of the Hoosier class when he pledged to the program on April 6, 2019. He chose the Hoosiers over Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue.
Rated as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Indiana, Wiginton visited Indiana in February, March and then April, when he committed to Indiana.
"If anything in our relationship has changed, it’s a result of us just becoming closer," Wiginton told TheHoosier.com about his relationship with Indiana after being committed for so long. "The whole staff is truly genuine, and it’s a special thing I can’t wait to be a part of."
Wiginton got a chance to meet Indiana tackle Nick Marozas, tight end Turon Ivy, safety Jordan Jusevitch and defensive end Gavin McCabe – all young players who hadn't seen the field much when Wiginton was preparing to commit. What impressed him was the way they enjoyed the program even without seeing the field often, which is something Wiginton will need to prepare for with the young staples along Indiana's offensive line.
The long-time commit won the Class 4A state title as a junior with Bishop Dwenger, the Fort Wayne program with the closest ties to Indiana. In 2019, Wiginton was an All-State selection.
"I'm all in, I'm 100 percent in, and I love what's going on here," Wiginton told TheHoosier.com. "I want to be a Hoosier."
Wiginton will be enrolling early and getting on campus in January.
What It Means
