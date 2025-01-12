IU makes 'big play after big play' on defensive end in 74-67 win at Iowa

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

In another heated Indiana-Iowa matchup, the Hoosiers pulled out the win, taking this one 74-67, but not in the fashion fans may be used to. That's because, rather than Caitlin Clark, Mackenzie Holmes or Sara Scalia attempting to outscore the other side, it was the Indiana defense that powered it to victory. On the defensive end of the floor, IU forced Iowa to shoot its lowest percentage from the floor since 2019, as the Hawkeyes made just 33.9% of its attempts from the field, going 21-for-62. This defensive effort allowed Indiana to hold the lead for the entirety of the game, but that's not to say the Hawkeyes didn't make runs, though the Hoosiers were always ready to respond when they needed to. "I felt like we just made big play after big play after big play" Teri Moren said postgame, and she couldn't be more right, as her team did make big plays when they needed to, and many came when her Hoosiers were on defense. Indiana forced 14 Iowa turnovers and held the Hawks to just 6-of-19 shooting from deep, adding on to the offensive low points the Hoosiers caused Iowa on their own home floor. All this resulted in IU putting a stop to all of Iowa's many comeback attempts and giving it a hard-fought Big Ten road win against the 23rd ranked Hawkeyes, writing a new chapter in this recently formed rivalry.

The defensive prowess Indiana showed didn't take long to reveal itself, as the Hoosiers were ready to play with the Hawkeyes having a first quarter that would be telling of the rest of the game to come. Iowa turned it over six times and made just six shots from the floor in the first, something that would've been extremely uncommon in the days of Caitlin Clark, but this matchup with the Hoosiers was different. IU continued its defensive dominance in the second quarter as well, as while Iowa was trying to close the gap before the half, it shot just 1-for-6 from three, an aspect that the Hawkeyes have been known for, but not today, as IU was locking them down left and right. "They're really good. They're really good offensively" said Moren, letting everyone know that this was a great offensive group her team was facing, yet IU looked like the more physical team anyway. This physicality presented itself on both the perimeter and inside, as Iowa's usual scorers didn't have the days they usually do and that can all be attributed back to the defense they were facing, Hannah Stuelke scored just five, down from her usual 13.3 per game, while Lucy Olsen put up eight, down from her normal 17 point per game. These two were Iowa's top two scores entering the game, but they left it completely denied by the Hoosiers that were guarding them. With that being said, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Lilly Meister have to be pointed out, as Moore-McNeil was key on the Hawkeyes' guards, while Meister had thee blocks and two steals on the inside. Moren mentioned these types of performances postgame, saying "I'm really pleased with my group, how hard they played."

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Addison O'Grady (44) shoots against the Indiana Hoosiers Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images