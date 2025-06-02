IU Unveils Initial 2025-2026 Basketball Roster

The Indiana Hoosiers unveiled its current roster for the 2025-26 college basketball season. The current roster includes 11 scholarship players and two walk-ons. As Darian DeVries mentioned last week at a donor event at Huber's Winery, IU is still waiting to hear on the status of Anthony Leal and Luke Goode. Both players are waiting on the outcome of waivers they filed for another year of eligibility. If those are granted, they will join the roster. If they are denied, IU could add another transfer (or two) or high school prospect.

The new coaching staff had to build this roster from the ground up after taking over for Mike Woodson. IU added ten players from the transfer portal as well as incoming high school prospect Trent Sisley. Walk-ons Ian Stephens and Jordan Rayford are returning from last season's team.

The portal haul was ranked 10th nationally according to 247Sports.

“We like the way the roster came together,” DeVries said. “We added a lot of quality shooters, which is a priority for us. We were also able to bring in good positional size and great depth. We like the way the pieces will all connect and the versatility we will be able to play with. They can complement each other on the floor.”

0 | Jasai Miles | 6’6 | Guard | Junior | Miami, Fla.

An ASUN All-Conference performer… produced 675 points, 352 rebounds, 85 assists, and 37 steals in two seasons with North Florida… started all 51 collegiate games for the Ospreys, including the final 50 games of his UNF career, under head coach Matthew Driscoll… one of two players (RJ Felton, ECU) to score at least 450 points, grab 200 rebounds, and make 75 3-pointers during the 2024-25 season… averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 64 career games… shot 41.6% (229-of-551) from the floor, 32.5% (104-of-320) from the 3-point line, and 64.6% (113-of-175) from the free throw line… scored double figures in 34 career games, including 29 during his sophomore campaign... reached 20-plus points in seven games… compiled five career double-doubles… posted 31 games with multiple made 3-pointers.

1 | Reed Bailey | 6’10 | Senior | Forward | Harvard, Mass.

An Atlantic 10 All-Conference performer… produced 1,203 points, 476 rebounds, 194 assists, and 139 steals in three seasons with Davidson… started all 97 collegiate games for the Wildcats under head coach Matt McKillop… one of two players listed at 6’10 or taller (Johni Broome, Auburn) to record at least 600 points, 200 rebounds, and 100 assists during the 2024-25 season… averaged 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 97 career games… shot 46.2% (412-of-892) from the floor, 30.8% (40-of-130) from the 3-point line, and 76.9% (339-of-441) from the free throw line… scored double figures in 56 career games... reached 20-plus points in 21 games… compiled seven career double-doubles… posted 10 games with at least five assists.

2 | Jason Drake | 6’2 | Guard | Junior | Oak Park, Mich.

Produced 391 points, 107 rebounds, 111 assists, and 26 steals in two NCAA Division I seasons at Cleveland State (2022-23) and Drexel (2024-25)… started 33 games for the Dragons under head coach Zach Spiker… averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 49 career games… shot 41.5% (131-of-306) from the floor, 38.7% (40-of-101) from the 3-point line, and 85.5% (65-of-76) from the free throw line… scored double figures in 18 career games... reached 20-plus points in four games… compiled seven games with 5-plus assists.

3 | Lamar Wilkerson | 6’5 | Guard | Redshirt Senior | Ashdown, Ark.

A two-time All-Conference USA first team selection… produced 1,321 points, 339 rebounds, 125 assists, and 90 steals in three seasons with Sam Houston State… started all 63 games in his final two seasons under head coach Chris Mudge… one of three players in Division I men’s basketball to make at least 100 3-pointers and shoot over 44.0% from behind the arc in 2024-25… averaged 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 95 career games with the Bearkats… shot 44.8% (467-of-1,042) from the floor, 40.0% (202-of-505) from the 3-point line, and 82.6% (185-of-224) from the free throw line… one of seven players to average at least 13.0 points per game, make at least 200 3-pointers, and shoot at least 40.0% from behind the arc over the last three seasons… scored double figures in 66 career games... reached 20-plus points in 25 games… posted 52 games with multiple made 3-pointers.

4 | Sam Alexis | 6’8 | Senior | Forward | Apopka, Fla.

A 2025 NCAA Champion… an all-league performer out of the Southern Conference… produced 628 points, 505 rebounds, 94 assists, and 104 steals in three seasons with Chattanooga (2022-24) and Florida (2024-25)… one of five Division I men’s basketball players to average at least 10.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in 2023-24… averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 89 career games… shot 52.5% (258-of-491) from the floor… scored double figures in 29 career games... his teams posted a record of 23-6 in games in which he scored at least 10 points… compiled 12 career double-doubles… posted 26 multi-block games.

5 | Conor Enright | 6’0 | Guard | Redshirt Senior | Mundelein, Ill.

A two-time Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion… produced 545 points, 256 rebounds, 304 assists, and 74 steals in two seasons playing for Darian DeVries at Drake and a third season playing for Chris Holtmann at DePaul… started 56 straight contests… averaged 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in 91 career games… shot 42.9% (189-of-441) from the floor, 37.1% (88-of-237) from the 3-point line, and 66.9% (79-of-118) from the free throw line… scored double figures in 17 career games... compiled 26 career games with five assists… posted 10 games with at least eight assists, including a career-high 11 dimes against No. 7 Marquette on Jan. 14, 2025… added 16 multi-steals games… held a record of 65-26 (71.4% winning percentage) in games in which he played.

6 | Tayton Conerway | 6’3 | Guard | Redshirt Senior+ | Burleson, Texas

A Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year… produced 861 points, 247 rebounds, 243 assists, and 164 steals in two seasons playing for Scott Cross at Troy… started 36 games for the Trojans… one of six players to log at least 1,000 minutes and average at least 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per outing in 2024-25… averaged 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 steals per game in 66 career games at the NCAA Division I level… shot 47.2% (310-of-657) from the floor and 68.9% (177-of-257) from the free throw line… scored double figures in 49 career games... reached 20-plus points eight times… posted six 30-point games… posted 23 games with at least five assists… added 48 multi-steals games… won 43 games in two seasons with the Trojans and advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

7 | Nick Dorn | 6’7 | Guard | Junior | Charlotte, N.C.

A CAA All-Rookie performer… produced 662 points, 188 rebounds, and 134 made 3-pointers in two seasons with Elon… started all 47 collegiate games for the Phoenix, including all 25 appearances as a sophomore, under head coach Billy Taylor… one of six NCAA Division I men’s basketball players to average at least 15.0 points per game, make 70 3-pointers, and make 90 free throws while playing less than 1,000 minutes during the 2024-25 season… averaged 12.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 55 career games… shot 38.2% (202-of-529) from the floor, 35.6% (134-of-376) from the 3-point line, and 79.0% (124-of-157) from the free throw line… scored double figures in 36 career games, including 22 during his sophomore campaign... reached 20-plus points in seven games… posted 36 games with multiple made 3-pointers.

10 | Josh Harris | 6’8 | Forward | Sophomore | Pembroke Pines, Fla.

An all-freshman performer… produced 402 points, 212 rebounds, and 36 stocks (steals + blocks) in his lone season under head coach Matthew Driscoll at North Florida… made starts in all 30 appearances for the Ospreys… only freshman in Division I men’s basketball to record at least 400 points and 200 rebounds on 55.0% or better shooting from the floor in 2024-25… averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game… shot 55.7% (167-of-300) from the floor, and 69.5% (57-of-82) from the free throw line… scored double figures in 17 games... posted five games with 20-plus points… compiled four double-doubles… grabbed eight or more rebounds 15 times.

11 | Trent Sisley | 6’7 | Forward | Freshman | Lincoln City, Ind.

Consensus 4-star and top-100 nationally-ranked recruit… holds the Heritage Hills High School career scoring (1,715 points) and rebounding (751 boards) records despite only playing three seasons for the Patriots before transferring to Monteverde Academy… earned Associated Press All-State Second Team honors as a junior… averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocked shots, and 1.8 steals per game as a junior at Heritage Hills… produced 26.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals per contest as a sophomore… posted 19.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocked shots, and 1.1 steals per outing as a freshman… son of Heather and Matt Sisley... his father played basketball collegiately at Southeast Missouri State… has one brother, Blake, who played basketball at Evansville and Wright State, and two sisters, Lauren and Claire.

12 | Tucker DeVries | 6’7 | Forward | Redshirt Senior+ | Waukee, Iowa

A two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year… produced 1,986 points, 626 rebounds, 283 assists, 139 steals, and 61 blocks in four seasons with Drake and West Virginia… started 105-straight games over the last four seasons playing for Darian DeVries at both Drake (2021-24) and West Virginia (2024-25)… averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in 112 career games… shot 43.5% (666-of-1,530) from the floor, 36.7% (276-of-752) from the 3-point line, and 81.3% (378-of-465) from the free throw line… scored double figures in 101 career games... reached 20-plus points in 41 games… posted six 30-point games… his teams put together a record of 36-5 when he scored 20-plus points… added 46 multi-steals games… held a record of 84-28 (75.0% winning percentage) in games in which he played… scored at least 500 points and made at least 75 3-point field goals in each of his three healthy seasons at Drake.

14 | Jordan Rayford | Guard | Redshirt Junior | Washington D.C.

Two-year walk-on at Indiana… joined the Hoosiers after a redshirt season at Air Force… played at Philips Academy Andover for head coach Terrell Ivory … averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists per game as a senior … earned NEPSAC All-Conference honors … son of Lenny Rayford and Ona Reckling … has a sister, Alexis, and a brother, Carter.

30 | Ian Stephens | Forward | Junior | New Palestine, Ind.

Two-year walk-on at Indiana… 2024-25 Academic All-Big Ten selection… played at New Palestine High School… earned three letters for Coach Trent Whitaker… averaged 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game for New Pal, which went 23-3 and won a sectional title… shot 59% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line (17-for-42) as a senior… played AAU ball for JH1 Elite and was coached by his father, Jason… son of Jason and Celia Stephens… has an older brother, Eli, and two younger brothers, Brody and Aidan.