Lewis has been committed to Indiana since Thanksgiving and chose the Hoosiers over Auburn and LSU and offers from Florida State, Oklahoma and others. Lewis made his official visit to Indiana for the Michigan game on Nov. 23, but he was nearing his decision before that visit.

Georgia three-star defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Lewis was committed to Auburn for nine months before a mutual split re-opened his recruitment in May 2019.

“It was a lack of communication," Lewis told TheHoosier.com. "They were talking to me every day, but after I committed, they just fell back.”

That hasn't been the case with Indiana. Since the Hoosiers offered him in late-September, they've been in close contact, and after former Indiana defensive tackle JeJuan Sparks de-committed, the defensive tackle spot, which had been filled since June, was opened, and Lewis found his home.

Since he committed, Indiana has visited him twice in Georgia.

Now, he's set to play on the interior of the defensive line in Bloomington. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, that's where he played at Griffin High School too, and he recorded 37 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles through seven games as a senior.