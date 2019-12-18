At the time of his commitment, Williams was ranked in the top-40 nationally, making him the highest-rated commitment Indiana had ever received, but since then, his ratings have seen a tumble, as he's dropped to No. 221, one spot above 2019 linebacker signee Cameron Williams and further behind 2019 running back signee Sampson James.

When Williams committed to Indiana in April, his final schools were Indiana, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Purdue and West Virginia, and he had offers from LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and others.

"It's up for grabs," Williams told TheHoosier.com about his chances on getting early playing time. "I'd have to work for my spot, but I'd still have some time to settle in, learn the plays, get everything right."

It's not a guarantee that Williams will get on the field early and he will likely need time to adjust to the next level, but Williams has as good of a chance as any recent receiver signee to see the field early, especially with Nick Westbrook and Donavan Hale graduating. He will need to beat out a slew of similar receivers already on IU's roster, though, which might slow the timeline for him to see the field, as Ty Fryfogle and Mile Marshall proved a worthy demand for playing time throughout 2019.

Above anything else, Williams is a possession type of receiver. He caught 34 passes for 465 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. He gets most of his work done within five-to-seven yards of the line of scrimmage and has the potential to be a first down machine at Indiana.

"Coach Heard, he told me I'm a flat out ballplayer," Williams said.

That's evident in the program Williams hails from – Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit. The Crusaders have appeared in both state finals since Williams broke onto the scene and won the 2018 title. This season, Williams was named the Detroit Public School League Offensive MVP.