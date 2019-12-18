SIGNED: Detroit DB Lem Neely-Watley signs NLI with Indiana
Detroit defensive back and Indiana commit Lem Neely-Watley has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
When he chose to pledge to the Hoosiers, Neely-Watley had offers from Michigan State, Washington State, Cincinnati, Iowa State and others. But it was the connection with his former teammate Rashawn Williams, who had committed to Indiana two months prior, that helped seal the deal with Indiana, as well as the relationship he built with the staff over the course of a few visits throughout the spring and summer.
“It felt like the best fit for me and my family," Neely-Watley told Rivals.com about his commitment. "The coaches are great people and IU is the place to be right now.”
Neely-Watley is another defensive back signee who was overlooked by most other Power Five programs. In his case, it was because he moved high schools twice throughout his high school career, beginning at East English Village Prep, then to Detroit King – where he played with Williams – and then to Harper Woods for his senior season.
Indiana offered Neely-Watley after his freshman year, though, and that loyalty ran deep with the Detroit product.
Neely-Watley was a three-time All-Detroit selection. He will likely hit campus in June.
What It Means
