Mississippi cornerback and Indiana commit Chris Keys has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Indiana, outside of Jackson State, was really the only offer Keys had when he committed to Indiana in early-June. But, when selecting prospects for a smaller class, Indian head coach Tom Allen has said, it's more about body types, personalities and fitting a specific mold than it is about offers lists.

"From day one, I felt the love from Indiana," Keys told Rivals.com. "When I was up there, even though I did the camp, football was not the main thing they were about. It was about family, it was about school and it was about much more than football to the people at Indiana. I really liked that."