SIGNED: Mississippi CB Chris Keys signs NLI with Indiana
Mississippi cornerback and Indiana commit Chris Keys has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana.
Mississippi cornerback and Indiana commit Chris Keys has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Indiana, outside of Jackson State, was really the only offer Keys had when he committed to Indiana in early-June. But, when selecting prospects for a smaller class, Indian head coach Tom Allen has said, it's more about body types, personalities and fitting a specific mold than it is about offers lists.
"From day one, I felt the love from Indiana," Keys told Rivals.com. "When I was up there, even though I did the camp, football was not the main thing they were about. It was about family, it was about school and it was about much more than football to the people at Indiana. I really liked that."
Keys said he hasn't left the state of Mississippi very often, but he traveled up to Bloomington for a summer camp after the Hoosier staff expressed interest in him after seeing his junior-year tape from 2018. He recorded 23 tackles and two interceptions on defense and 18 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown on offense over nine games that season. They offered him during the camp, and just a few days later, Keys committed.
""After I had the offer, we talked about it on the way home, and I then made the decision," Keys said about he and his parents. "I knew when I was up there on the visit that Indiana was where I wanted to go."
Keys will arrive in Bloomington in June.
