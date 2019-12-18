SIGNED: Missouri OL Brady Feeney signs NLI with Indiana
Missouri offensive guard and Indiana commit Brady Feeney has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana.
Missouri offensive guard and Indiana offensive line commit Brady Feeney has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Feeney had been committed to Rice for a month before receiving an offer from Indiana. Once he made his first visit to Indiana in July, he decided to flip that commitment from Rice to Indiana the next day.
"I loved the campus so much and the campus life. I loved the facilities too," Feeney told TheHoosier.com in July. "What most stood out with me is Coach Allen, he has this philosophy of L.E.O. which is Love Each Other, and it's really a family at Indiana. I can tell with the players and with the coaching staff and everybody else, it's a family, and they simply embody that in everything they do."
Feeney, who is not related to former Hoosier and two-time All-American Dan Feeney, is expected to be one of a few interior offensive guards coming to Bloomington in the 2020 class, and at Christian Brothers in O'Fallon, he has played every position along the line. He could play any of the three spots on the interior at the next level.
Feeney has stacked up the accolades in O'Fallon, which is just outside of St. Louis. He's a two-time state champion, a three-time All-Missouri selection, a two-time All-District selection and a two-time All-Conference selection.
Feeney told TheHoosier.com that he's already developed a good relationship with 2020 defensive end Caleb Murphy and 2020 offensive lineman Luke Wiginton, as well as current Hoosiers Britt Beery and Dominic Altimari.
"We are all just really excited to get on campus and to start the grind of getting into shape for Big Ten football," Feeney said in November.
Feeney cannot graduate early because of academic requirements at his school. He has a 4.6 GPA, but the high school requires certain religious studies credits that hold him in Missouri for that final semester of school.
What It Means
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news