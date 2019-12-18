Missouri offensive guard and Indiana offensive line commit Brady Feeney has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Feeney had been committed to Rice for a month before receiving an offer from Indiana. Once he made his first visit to Indiana in July, he decided to flip that commitment from Rice to Indiana the next day.

"I loved the campus so much and the campus life. I loved the facilities too," Feeney told TheHoosier.com in July. "What most stood out with me is Coach Allen, he has this philosophy of L.E.O. which is Love Each Other, and it's really a family at Indiana. I can tell with the players and with the coaching staff and everybody else, it's a family, and they simply embody that in everything they do."