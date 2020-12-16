 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 16th
The Hoosier Daily: December 16th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Bucket game canceled again due to COVID issues

Tom Allen named AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year

IU freshmen finding groove as non-conference play wraps up

Ty Fryfogle named Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year

Six Hoosiers receive All-Big Ten offensive honors

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 14 Around the NFL

Tom Allen: 'I've never talked with anyone about other jobs'

Allen: 28 positive COVID-19 tests in program, expect to be ready for bowl

Indiana comes in at 11th in this week's CFP rankings

Indiana lands transfer guard Parker Stewart

The Fit: Parker Stewart

Parker Stewart discusses his commitment to Indiana

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

What new CFB Playoff rankings mean for IU — and which games affect Hoosiers most-- Indy Star

'A double-whammy.' IU vs. Purdue football game is called off — again-- Indy Star

UT-MARTIN’S PARKER STEWART COMMITS TO IU AS GRAD TRANSFER-- Hoosier Sports Report

Hoosiers move up to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff rankings-- Crimson Quarry

When the dream dies: DaVondre Love’s journey to find himself beyond IU football-- Indiana Daily Student

Kane Wommack’s departure for South Alabama is bittersweet, but fulfills dream-- The Hoosier Network

Allen Named AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year-- IU Athletics

Fryfogle Named B1G Receiver of the Year, Six Hoosiers Pick Up Conference Offensive Honors-- IU Athletics

