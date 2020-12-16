TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 16th

The Hoosier Daily: December 16th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Bucket game canceled again due to COVID issues
Tom Allen named AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year
IU freshmen finding groove as non-conference play wraps up
Ty Fryfogle named Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year
Six Hoosiers receive All-Big Ten offensive honors
Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 14 Around the NFL
Tom Allen: 'I've never talked with anyone about other jobs'
Allen: 28 positive COVID-19 tests in program, expect to be ready for bowl
Indiana comes in at 11th in this week's CFP rankings
Indiana lands transfer guard Parker Stewart
Tweets of the Day
No. 1️⃣1️⃣#IUFB moves up one spot in the #CFBPlayoff rankings. pic.twitter.com/hIwzyBA0I9— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 16, 2020
Cornerbacks were TyFried all. year. long. 🔥@Ty_Fry3 is the 2020 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙧-𝙃𝙤𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧.@IndianaFootball // #B1GAwards pic.twitter.com/zrnQWKEXru— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 15, 2020
I just hope I make you proud dad, see you soon. ❤️🙏🏼🕊 pic.twitter.com/dFreOfDmZg— Parker Stewart (@_PSTEW) December 15, 2020
#IUFB’s @themikepenix earned Second-Team All-Big honors from both the coaches and the media. pic.twitter.com/cvqWWnqWnN— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 15, 2020
Congratulations to #IUFB’s @Steviescott8_ for being named Second-Team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media. pic.twitter.com/nHXCo99udK— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 15, 2020
Next up: Crossroads Classic. pic.twitter.com/3kBFrP2LnE— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 16, 2020
Indiana has intercepted 7.4% of all passes this season— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 16, 2020
No other P5 team is above 5% pic.twitter.com/aFlqAkcDtr
Truly Blessed #LEO pic.twitter.com/lkzFhLJZrs— Ty Fryfogle (@Ty_Fry3) December 15, 2020
See You At The Bart #iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/1kZJpffj9e— iubase.com (@iubase17) December 15, 2020
Headlines
What new CFB Playoff rankings mean for IU — and which games affect Hoosiers most-- Indy Star
'A double-whammy.' IU vs. Purdue football game is called off — again-- Indy Star
UT-MARTIN’S PARKER STEWART COMMITS TO IU AS GRAD TRANSFER-- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosiers move up to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff rankings-- Crimson Quarry
When the dream dies: DaVondre Love’s journey to find himself beyond IU football-- Indiana Daily Student
Kane Wommack’s departure for South Alabama is bittersweet, but fulfills dream-- The Hoosier Network
Allen Named AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year-- IU Athletics
Fryfogle Named B1G Receiver of the Year, Six Hoosiers Pick Up Conference Offensive Honors-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.