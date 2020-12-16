TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 16th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

No. 1️⃣1️⃣ #IUFB moves up one spot in the #CFBPlayoff rankings. pic.twitter.com/hIwzyBA0I9

Cornerbacks were TyFried all. year. long. 🔥 @Ty_Fry3 is the 2020 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙧-𝙃𝙤𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧. @IndianaFootball // #B1GAwards pic.twitter.com/zrnQWKEXru

I just hope I make you proud dad, see you soon. ❤️🙏🏼🕊 pic.twitter.com/dFreOfDmZg

#IUFB ’s @themikepenix earned Second-Team All-Big honors from both the coaches and the media. pic.twitter.com/cvqWWnqWnN

Congratulations to #IUFB ’s @Steviescott8_ for being named Second-Team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media. pic.twitter.com/nHXCo99udK

Indiana has intercepted 7.4% of all passes this season No other P5 team is above 5% pic.twitter.com/aFlqAkcDtr

See You At The Bart #iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/1kZJpffj9e

Fryfogle Named B1G Receiver of the Year, Six Hoosiers Pick Up Conference Offensive Honors-- IU Athletics

Kane Wommack’s departure for South Alabama is bittersweet, but fulfills dream-- The Hoosier Network

When the dream dies: DaVondre Love’s journey to find himself beyond IU football-- Indiana Daily Student

Hoosiers move up to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff rankings-- Crimson Quarry

'A double-whammy.' IU vs. Purdue football game is called off — again-- Indy Star

What new CFB Playoff rankings mean for IU — and which games affect Hoosiers most-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.