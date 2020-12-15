For the second time in a week, the Old Oaken Bucket game has been canceled. Both teams continue to deal with COVID-19 issues within the programs. Indiana and Purdue were originally scheduled to play last weekend. Below is the release from Indiana officials. —

In coordination with the Big Ten Conference office, Indiana and Purdue jointly announce that their scheduled football game in Bloomington on Friday will be canceled due to COVID-19 testing results at both schools. "Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday. As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn't possible. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket." - Joint statement from Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson and Purdue Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski