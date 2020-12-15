Indiana received news on Tuesday that graduate transfer Parker Stewart had committed to the program. The 6-foot-5 guard spent last season at UT-Martin and his freshman season at Pitt.

While he is eligible to play immediately, it is unclear if he will. He will enroll at the end of the semester, however.

Stewart averaged 19.2 points per game and 3.8 assists per game last season and 9.1 points per game as a freshman in the ACC.

There was a clear need for shot making and three-point shooting and that is exactly what Stewart will provide Indiana. Here is a full breakdown of how he'll fit in the IU offense.