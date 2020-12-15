Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 14 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Nate Sudfeld was listed as inactive this week for the Eagles.

Sudfeld was listed as inactive for Philadelphia in their game against New Orleans on Sunday afternoon. Sudfeld is listed as the third quarterback on the Eagles’ roster, behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Carson Wentz. The Eagles defeated the Saints, 24-21.

Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)

Tevin Coleman has struggled to see consistent action for the 49ers this season.

Coleman did not receive any touches for San Francisco against Washington on Sunday afternoon. The former Indiana product played on just two offensive snaps for the 49ers, but did play 15 snaps (45 percent) on special teams. Coleman has now played in two consecutive games for San Francisco, and five total on the 2020 season. The 49ers lost to Washington, 23-15.

Jordan Howard (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jordan Howard played just his second game this season for the Eagles. (Photo Courtesy: Bleacher Report)

Howard did not receive any touches for Philadelphia against New Orleans on Sunday afternoon. However, Howard did play on 11 offensive snaps (17 percent) for the Eagles, who had success in the running game between Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts. Howard will look to get involved in the running game once again next weekend. The Eagles defeated the Saints, 24-21.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Jim Wyatt

Westbrook-Ikhine played on 19 offensive snaps (28 percent) for Tennessee against Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. Additionally, Westbrook-Ikhine played 12 snaps (48 percent) on special for the Titans. The Titans defeated the Jaguars, 31-10.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Ian Thomas had one of his better games of the season on Sunday for the Panthers.

Thomas brought in three catches for 20 receiving yards on four targets for Carolina against Denver on Sunday afternoon. Thomas played on 47 offensive snaps (70 percent) and one snap on special teams for the Panthers. The Panthers lost to the Broncos, 32-27.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Jason Spriggs continues to be used more on special teams this season for the Bears.

Spriggs played on six snaps on special teams (23 percent) for Chicago against Houston on Sunday afternoon. Spriggs has primarily been used on special teams this season for the Bears, playing along the offensive line in just one game in 2020. The Bears defeated the Texans, 36-7.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Wes Martin is a regular rotational piece in the Washington offensive line.

Martin played on seven total snaps for Washington against San Francisco on Sunday afternoon: one snap on offense and six snaps on special teams. Martin has played in every game this season for Washington, and has seen at least one snap on special teams for the organization in all of their matchups. Washington defeated San Francisco, 23-15.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Dan Feeney has proved to be one of the Chargers best offensive lineman this season.

Feeney played in all 73 offensive snaps and five snaps on special teams (23 percent) for Los Angeles against Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. Feeney continues his offensive snap streak this season, yet to miss a snap for the Chargers on the offensive line. The Chargers defeated the Falcons, 20-17.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Rodger Saffold is a critical part of the Titans offensive line.

Saffold III played 45 snaps on offense (68 percent) and five snaps on special teams (20 percent) for Tennessee against Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. Saffold III came out of the game with three minutes remaining in the third quarter with an injury, and did not return. “Rodger’s played a lot of football in his career, and I think he’s dealt with some of these things late in the season, like a lot of offensive linemen,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “But to be able to have the durability to do that and play through some of that has been, probably, part of his success – a big part of his success. So, we’ll just try to get him going this week and see how he feels.”

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

Brandon Knight continues to be a staple for the Cowboys. (Dallas Cowboys)

Knight played in all 51 snaps on offense for Dallas against Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. The former Hoosier also saw six snaps on special teams (28 percent) for the Cowboys. Knight has now played in every snap on offense in back-to-back games for the first time since weeks five and six. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals, 30-7.

Simon Stepaniak (Green Bay Packers)

Simon Stepaniak was active for the first time this season.

Stepaniak was activated from the reserve/non-football injury list on Dec. 9. He did not play on Sunday afternoon for Green Bay against Philadelphia. It was the first time Stepaniak has been active this season for the Packers.

Tegray Scales (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tegray Scales made his debut for the Steelers on Sunday night. (Photo Courtesy: Steelers Now)