Head coach Tom Allen was named an American Football Coaches Association region coach of the year Tuesday morning, snagging the Region 3 distinction, after guiding the Hoosiers to a 6-1 record and a ranking of seventh in this week's AP Top 25.

The regular season may be over for the Indiana Hoosiers, but that's not stopping the accolades from starting to come in.

The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association's five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and NAIA. The winners are selected by Active members of the Association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions. The AFCA will announce the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS National Coach of the Year on Tuesday, Jan. 12, during the virtual AFCA Convention. The Regional winners are finalists for National Coach of the Year.

Allen is also a candidate for the Dodd Trophy and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards.

This season, Allen has guided Indiana to a program tying six conference wins and the Hoosiers picked up three wins over top 25 teams for the first time since 1945. Indiana and Alabama are the only two programs in the country to accomplish that feat this season.

In addition, Indiana knocked off Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State for the first time in the same season this year, and the Hoosiers win at Wisconsin on Dec. 5 was the first win in Madison in 19 years for Indiana.

