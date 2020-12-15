For the first seven weeks of the Big Ten season, the Indiana Hoosiers were able to play every game on their all-conference schedule unscathed. The last two weeks, however, have been a reminder of why playing college football in the fall was debated heavily by multiple conferences, health officials, and the NCAA. During Tuesday’s media availability session, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced that the program has reported 28 positive COVID-19 cases between players and members of the coaching staff since the team played Wisconsin on Dec. 5. “Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a joint statement. “As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn't possible. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket.” The cancellation of the Old Oaken Bucket game for the second consecutive week means that the game will not be played between the two rivals for the first time since 1918 and 1919, when the game was called off in both of these seasons because of the influenza pandemic. “It’s a significant number,” Allen said on the rising level of COVID-19 positive cases within the program. “It’s serious, and it spreads fast.”

Per the COVID-19 rules the Big Ten announced on Sept. 16, all student-athletes who test positive for the virus are required to undergo cardiac testing, and must be cleared by a cardiologist designated by the university. Any player who tests positive for COVID-19 is not allowed to compete in game competition until 21 days following the positive test result. This is essential in an individual’s recovery from COVID-19, because of the effects the disease can have on the heart. Last Saturday, Florida men’s basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed during the first half of their game against Florida State. While it is unclear if his collapse is related to the novel coronavirus at this time, Johnson did test positive for COVID-19 over the summer. Johnson was selected as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year. On Nov. 11, Penn State running back Journey Brown announced that he would be medically retiring from playing football after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, per an ESPN report. The condition affects blood flow in and out of the heart. A positive COVID-19 result could be fatal for Brown, given his health.