Allen: 28 positive COVID-19 tests in program, expect to be ready for bowl
For the first seven weeks of the Big Ten season, the Indiana Hoosiers were able to play every game on their all-conference schedule unscathed.
The last two weeks, however, have been a reminder of why playing college football in the fall was debated heavily by multiple conferences, health officials, and the NCAA.
During Tuesday’s media availability session, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced that the program has reported 28 positive COVID-19 cases between players and members of the coaching staff since the team played Wisconsin on Dec. 5.
“Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a joint statement. “As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn't possible. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket.”
The cancellation of the Old Oaken Bucket game for the second consecutive week means that the game will not be played between the two rivals for the first time since 1918 and 1919, when the game was called off in both of these seasons because of the influenza pandemic.
“It’s a significant number,” Allen said on the rising level of COVID-19 positive cases within the program. “It’s serious, and it spreads fast.”
Per the COVID-19 rules the Big Ten announced on Sept. 16, all student-athletes who test positive for the virus are required to undergo cardiac testing, and must be cleared by a cardiologist designated by the university. Any player who tests positive for COVID-19 is not allowed to compete in game competition until 21 days following the positive test result.
This is essential in an individual’s recovery from COVID-19, because of the effects the disease can have on the heart.
Last Saturday, Florida men’s basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed during the first half of their game against Florida State. While it is unclear if his collapse is related to the novel coronavirus at this time, Johnson did test positive for COVID-19 over the summer. Johnson was selected as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year.
On Nov. 11, Penn State running back Journey Brown announced that he would be medically retiring from playing football after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, per an ESPN report. The condition affects blood flow in and out of the heart. A positive COVID-19 result could be fatal for Brown, given his health.
For Allen, the Old Oaken Bucket game being cancelled in consecutive weeks comes at an unfortunate time for a program that was coming off a two-game win streak and their first win against Wisconsin since 2001.
“It’s twice as bad. All the sudden, it went south fast. The second time, it was not possible. It’s just disappointing. It’s part of the course for 2020,” Allen said. “Double whammy. We just have to move forward.”
Allen emphasized how important it is for players and staff within his program to be wearing masks while inside the training facilities, limiting large groups, and keeping the personnel that have tested positive for COVID-19 in isolation.
Despite the challenges that have plagued the program this season, Allen says he is proud of what Indiana has accomplished in 2020.
“The ability to stay together, through all the different adversities and schedule changes,” Allen said. “To weather all that, and still come through every single week, to see the guys fight through all that. A group staying together, believing, even though this is as hard as anything we've ever gone through. Those are the things I’ll cherish and hold onto.”
Indiana (6-1, 6-1 B1G) comes in at No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches’ polls this week. The Hoosiers have been ranked at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings in back-to-back weeks. The latest edition of the playoff rankings will be released tonight at 7 PM ET on ESPN. The final playoff rankings will be revealed on Sunday at 12 PM ET, also on ESPN.
Allen expects the layoff between now and their bowl game should give his program enough time to recover from the COVID-19 outbreak and be healthy leading into the postseason.
According to Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN, the Hoosiers are projected to play USC in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2. It would be the first time Indiana has ever played in the Fiesta Bowl, should the Hoosiers be selected for the game.
