Ty Fryfogle named Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year
Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was named the Big Ten's Wide Receiver of the Year, announced on Tuesday. He also received All-Big Ten First Team honors.
Fryfogle's historic season was capped off when he became the only player in Big Ten history to have consecutive 200+ yard receiving games in conference play (Michigan State, Ohio State).
The IU wideout passed the 1,000 yard receiving mark in the season opening win over No. 8 Penn State.
Fryfogle has 34 receptions for 687 yards and seven touchdowns this season, in just seven games. He is averaging 98.1 yards per game and 20.2 yards per catch. He also has three 100+ yard receiving games, all over 140 yards.
The 6-foot-2 receiver was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week twice this year.
For his career, the IU senior has 109 catches for 1,685 yards with 13 touchdowns in 40 career games.
Indiana sits at 6-1 on the season and ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25.
