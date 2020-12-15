Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was named the Big Ten's Wide Receiver of the Year, announced on Tuesday. He also received All-Big Ten First Team honors.

Fryfogle's historic season was capped off when he became the only player in Big Ten history to have consecutive 200+ yard receiving games in conference play (Michigan State, Ohio State).

The IU wideout passed the 1,000 yard receiving mark in the season opening win over No. 8 Penn State.