The 2020 All-Big Ten offensive teams were announced on Tuesday and included were four Indiana football players. Quarterback Michael Penix, wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, running back Stevie Scott and tight end Peyton Hendershot all received first, second and third team honors, while Harry Crider and Whop Philyor were honorable mention. Fryfogle was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the media and Second Team by the coaches after one of the best years from an Indiana wide receiver in program history. He also was named the Richter-Howard Big Ten Receiver of the Year, the first wideout in program history to earn the honor. Throughout the season, Fryfogle was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on two separate occasions. On the season, Fryfogle has compiled 34 catches for 687 yards and seven touchdowns, all in just seven games. Fryfogle became the first receiver in Big Ten history to record back-to-back 200+ yard games and the first Indiana wideout to reach 200 yards twice earlier this season against both Michigan State and then Ohio State.

Six Hoosiers receive All-Big Ten offensive honors. (IU Athletics)