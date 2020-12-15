Six Hoosiers receive All-Big Ten offensive honors
The 2020 All-Big Ten offensive teams were announced on Tuesday and included were four Indiana football players. Quarterback Michael Penix, wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, running back Stevie Scott and tight end Peyton Hendershot all received first, second and third team honors, while Harry Crider and Whop Philyor were honorable mention.
Fryfogle was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the media and Second Team by the coaches after one of the best years from an Indiana wide receiver in program history. He also was named the Richter-Howard Big Ten Receiver of the Year, the first wideout in program history to earn the honor. Throughout the season, Fryfogle was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on two separate occasions.
On the season, Fryfogle has compiled 34 catches for 687 yards and seven touchdowns, all in just seven games. Fryfogle became the first receiver in Big Ten history to record back-to-back 200+ yard games and the first Indiana wideout to reach 200 yards twice earlier this season against both Michigan State and then Ohio State.
Michael Penix was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and is currently a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award. Penix was 5-1 this season as a starter.
Suffering a season-ending ACL injury against Maryland on Nov. 28, Penix entered that game leading the Big Ten in passing yardage, yards per game, passing touchdowns, completions, attempts and completions over 30, 40, 50 and 60 yards. On the season, he completed 124-of-220 passes for 1,645 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns.
Stevie Scott collected second-team honors for the second-straight season.
This season he became the 14th Indiana player to reach 2,000 rushing yards and is currently 10th all-time at 2,444 yards. Scott is also the Big Ten's active leader in attempts (543), and he is second in rushing touchdowns (28), total touchdowns (30) and rushing yards. This season, Scott is second in the Big Ten with seven rushing touchdowns, third in total touchdowns (8) and attempts (137), and sixth in rushing yardage (462).
Finally, Peyton Hendershot is a third-team All-Big Ten pick for the second straight season.
He shares first in the Big Ten among tight ends with four touchdowns, second with 23 receptions and fourth with 151 yards. For his career, Hendershot ranks second in program history with career touchdowns (10), third in receptions (90) and yard's (936) among tight ends.
Whop Philyor and Harry Crider were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.
All-Big Ten defensive honors and individual awards will be announced on Wednesday.
