Tom Allen: 'I've never talked with anyone about other jobs'
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
While Tom Allen has had to deal with coordinators leaving the last two years and message board speculation linking him to various bigger jobs that have opened up, the Indiana football coach had a clear message Tuesday on those types on his future.
"I've never talked with anyone about other jobs here. That's the truth," Allen told the media during a zoom conference.
Allen said instead of talking about other jobs, he has spent a lot of time answering questions about the LEO mindset and how to build a program and locker room where everyone respects and plays for each other.
"It's an awesome thing to be at a place where people want what you've created. It's taken awhile. This place is important to me. It's special to me," Allen said.
A season ago, Allen lost offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer to Fresno State, where he became the head coach, and recently, Allen lost defensive coordinator Kane Wommack to the University of South Alabama, where he was hired as a head coach.
On Tuesday, Allen said he was very proud for both of his coordinators moving on when they did.
"Tremendous honor for them and this program to produce those opportunities for these guys," Allen said.
Allen continued by saying he has been "really blessed" to have worked with the men he has either as part of a staff or his players.
"A group staying together, believing, even though this is as hard as anything we've ever gone through. There's nothing better than a celebrated locker room. Those are the things I'll cherish and hold onto," Allen said.
Tom Allen is 24-20 in his four full seasons as head coach at Indiana.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.