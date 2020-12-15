While Tom Allen has had to deal with coordinators leaving the last two years and message board speculation linking him to various bigger jobs that have opened up, the Indiana football coach had a clear message Tuesday on those types on his future.

"I've never talked with anyone about other jobs here. That's the truth," Allen told the media during a zoom conference.

Allen said instead of talking about other jobs, he has spent a lot of time answering questions about the LEO mindset and how to build a program and locker room where everyone respects and plays for each other.

"It's an awesome thing to be at a place where people want what you've created. It's taken awhile. This place is important to me. It's special to me," Allen said.