 Parker Stewart discusses his commitment to Indiana
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-15 21:23:05 -0600') }}

Parker Stewart discusses his commitment to Indiana

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana landed graduate transfer Parker Stewart on Tuesday night. The former UT-Martin guard averaged 19.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 34.8 percent from three last year. He is a career 36.6 percent three point shooter.

Stewart will have two years of eligibility left and is eligible to play starting second semester. He has yet to decide if that is the route he will go, or if he will wait until the fall and get ready for the 2021-22 season.

Stewart talked to TheHoosier.com about why he chose Indiana, his connection to Kenya Hunter and what his role will be.

Parker Stewart discusses his commitment to Indiana. (UT-Martin Athletics)
