TheHoosier - Indiana comes in at 11th in this week's CFP rankings

Indiana comes in at 11th in this week's CFP rankings
After being ranked 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings the last three weeks, the Indiana Hoosiers checked in at 11th this week.
At 6-1, Indiana is currently ranked 7th in the Associated Press Poll and 7th in the Amway Coaches Poll.
A week after having to pause team activities, the Hoosiers announced they had 28 positive cases and had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue for the second time.
