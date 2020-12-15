Indiana lands transfer guard Parker Stewart
UT-Martin transfer guard Parker Stewart has committed to Indiana, he announced. He has two years of eligibility left.
Stewart is immediately eligible, however, it is unclear if he will play the second semester or wait until the start of next season.
He had previously announced a final-4 of Indiana, Arkansas, Memphis and Kansas State.
"Indiana felt right in my heart," Stewart said in his commitment post. "Thank you Coach Miller and my man Coach Hunter for the amazing opportunity and blessing to join this amazing program."
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 19.2 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 35 percent from three last year. He also scored 30+ points four times a season ago.
He played one season at Pitt, as well, averaging 9.1 points while shooting 38 percent from three as a freshman.
Last season for UT-Martin, Stewart had seven games of 25+ points and four of 30+ points.
Stewart announced his intention to transfer a little over a month ago. It come on the heels of the tragic death of his father and UT-Martin head coach Anthony Stewart.
Stewart was ranked a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He originally committed to Ole Miss before changing to Pittsburgh.
