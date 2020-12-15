Indiana has played four power-five opponents early this season. In a year with limited preseason activities, the Hoosiers were thrown into the fire right away, and that meant the freshmen had to learn and grow on the fly.

Playing three games in three days in the Maui Invitational against Providence, Texas and Stanford, IU learned a lot about itself. Without much time to think, IU needed to turn the page right away on a win, or loss, and focus on the next day. While that was good for the freshmen, it was also a difficult week as they had very little college experience before then.

Usually before any early season tournaments, teams have at least three games against non power-five opponents. Indiana had just one, so Sunday's outing against North Alabama was a much needed game for the freshmen to gain some confidence and find more of a rhythm before heading into Big Ten play.

"Our schedule has not permitted the luxury of just playing long stretches of time with young guys. Our schedule has not given us the opportunity to see what type of rotation works out better. Today (Sunday) as we built a lead, it was a point of emphasis to get more playing time for those guys because we are going to need them as the season continues," IU head coach Archie Miller said.

The matchup against North Alabama allowed the four Indiana freshmen to play through their mistakes and continue to learn how to play college basketball. That's why you saw all four first year players play at least 14 minutes.