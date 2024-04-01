It's been a good week for Mike Woodson and Indiana. Woodson and the Hoosiers got a commitment from McDonald's All-American Bryson Tucker on Thursday and a recommitment from a former McDonald's All-American in Mackenzie Mgbako on Saturday. Tucker is the lone new arrival this offseason for the Hoosiers who are also returning guards Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton, as well as Mgbako and big man Malik Reneau. Add Tucker and subtract a couple of graduations, a handful of departing transfers and an NBA Draft declaration from last year's team and you're left with six scholarships left to fill as the Hoosiers push onward in an incredibly important offseason. With so many roster spots available, Indiana has a lot of flexibility in retooling this roster ahead of the 2024-25 season, here's what the Hoosiers should look to do.

Add a lead guard

At the top of Indiana's offseason need-list is a true, elite lead guard. A point guard who can get the team into their offensive sets, somebody who you want and trust with the ball in their hands late in games to guide you to a victory. There's a handful of important qualities any potential transfer guard must check off for the Hoosiers. For starters, Indiana needs experience. While a one or maybe two-year player doesn't sound ideal on paper, experience at the guard spot is invaluable in college basketball. Next, the Hoosiers need someone that can create not only for themselves, but for others as well. Indiana needs a guard that can create separation and get to the basket and force the defense to react. A guard that can get into the paint is key to creating open looks from 3-point range, looks Indiana can't hesitate to take next season. An ability to space the floor and at least act as somewhat of a threat to hit shots from distance is also a must for the Hoosiers. None of the guards currently on Indiana's roster really fit that mold. Newton, Cupps, Galloway and Leal are all quality guards that can be impactful for the Hoosiers next season, but none of them fit that lead guard description. Indiana has reportedly been in contact with a number of players who could fill the Hoosiers' need at lead guard. From in-state guards Tony Perkins and Connor Hickman to Washington's Koren Johnson -- who has Indiana in his final five -- to Stanford transfer Kanaan Carlyle, there are plenty of talented options available in the portal. It's important that Indiana prioritizes quality of quantity when analyzing the guard options in the portal. The Hoosiers don't need to add three our four guards to an already crowded backcourt, there's just not enough minutes to go around. One stud -- and maybe a second guy as well -- will suffice for next season.

Indiana is on the hunt for a new floor leader.

Acquire shooting on the wing

Indiana is thin on the wing. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, there is a wealth of 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-8 guys that can all shoot from 3-point range in the transfer portal. That's the single most important quality for a forward in this age of college basketball, with strong defense coming in second. Looking at the guys on Indiana's current roster, the Hoosiers have two wings that each possess one of those skills, with Mgbako and Tucker. Mgbako is a solid shooter, but not so great defensively -- although he showed great improvement on that end of the floor throughout his freshman season. The former five-star recruit shot 34.6% from deep on 5.2 attempts a game over Indiana's final 20 games of the season. He's a guy Indiana can trust to space the floor. Tucker on the other hand projects to be further along defensively than offensively coming into college. Possessing great length and athleticism, Tucker could become a high-level defender that Indiana should be able to trust to guard 1-4 relatively early on in his collegiate career. The 3-point shot is the biggest question mark for Tucker coming out of high school. An expansion of his range to beyond the 3-point arc would exponentially increase his value for the Hoosiers. If Woodson elects to play Mgbako at the four, leaving Reneau to man the five spot -- which I believe Woodson should -- then Indiana has a lot of room to make additions on the wing. The Hoosiers have reportedly reached out to a number of guys that could potentially fill Indiana's holes at the forward spot. They all have one thing in common, they're all 34-plus percent 3-point shooters. Belmont transfer forwards Cade Tyson and Malik Dia, as well as Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler and Hofstra transfer Darlinstone Dubar -- all of whom have reportedly heard from Indiana since entering the portal -- would all be excellent additions for the Hoosiers this offseason. Someone else to keep in mind is highly-touted recruit Diamant Blazi. Blazi, an unsigned recruit in the class of 2024 that possess other worldly athleticism, visited Indiana at the same time Tucker did a about a week ago. Similar to Tucker, Blazi projects to be more impactful on the defensive end of the floor coming out of high school due to his height, length and athleticism. He's another guy to keep in mind when thinking about forward options for the Hoosiers this offseason. You can never have too much shooting, especially on the wing. A successful offseason for Indiana would most likely include at least two more additions on the wing.

Landing a backup big(s)

No matter if Reneau does or does not end up starting at the five position next year for Indiana, a backup big or two is in the cards for the Hoosiers this offseason. Reneau is the lone big man on the current makeup of Indiana's roster with Kel'el Ware off to the NBA Draft and Payton Sparks looking for a new place to call home after entering the transfer portal. If Reneau ends up starting at the five spot -- which I've already said I believe he should -- then Indiana's backup big man should expect to play a lot of minutes next season given Reneau's habitual foul issues. Additionally, it's rare to see a team go through an entire season with just two big men on the roster. Because of that, Indiana could also look to bring in a guy to fill a Payton Sparks-esque role. The Hoosiers should look for bigs in the portal that excel on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor. Players that fit that play style would best compliment Reneau's game, given the Hoosier big man's weaknesses. Indiana has been active in contacting a handful of transfer portal centers. The Hoosiers have shown interest in the likes of Louisville's Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Drexel's Amari Williams and Minnesota's Pharrel Payne so far this offseason. While it may be unlikely that Indiana lands the services of more than one of those guys, keep an eye on at least of those three to fill the Hoosiers' vacancy at backup center.