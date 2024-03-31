Dubar has at least one year of eligibility remaining.

Per a Saturday afternoon report , Hofstra transfer forward Darlinstone Dubar has been contacted by over a dozen programs, including the Hoosiers. Joining Indiana in showing interest in Dubar are schools such as Kansas State, Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee and Auburn, amongst many others.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Dubar spent the last three seasons in New York with the Pride. Originally, the former three-star recruit and top 150 prospect committed to Iowa State where he played just one season, appearing in 16 games.

After little playing time as a freshman with the Cyclones, Dubar was an integral part of the Hofstra lineup. Over three seasons with the Pride, Dubar started 99 of the 100 games in which he appeared in.

Playing 29.7 minutes a night, Dubar averaged 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds a game, while shooting 38.3% from 3-point range during his three seasons with Hofstra.

This past season was by far Dubar's best collegiate season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 18.1 points per game, increasing his scoring average by nearly eight points from last season. Dubar added 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest this season as well with Hofstra. He shot 39.9% from downtown, canning 2.2 threes on a career-high 5.5 attempts a game.

For his efforts with the Pride this season, Dubar was selected to the All-CAA second team.