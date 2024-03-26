Report: Indiana reaches out to Belmont transfer forward Cade Tyson
The Indiana Hoosiers have reportedly made contact with Belmont transfer forward Cade Tyson, per a report on Tuesday afternoon.
Tyson has at least two years of eligibility remaining.
A 6-foot-7 forward out of Monroe, North Carolina, Tyson has averaged 15.0 points per game throughout his two year collegiate career. During his two seasons with Belmont, Tyson shot 44.6% from 3-point range on 4.7 attempts a game.
This past season with the Bruins, the forward upped his scoring average to 16.2 points, while he averaged 5.9 rebounds per game as well.
This season, Tyson was a sniper from deep. He connected on 46.5% of his 3-point attempts, attempting 5.5 per game.
Tyson drilled five or more 3-pointers on seven different occasions this past season with Belmont. In all but 10 games, he made multiple 3-pointers.
For his efforts as a freshman, Tyson was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Rookie (Freshman) of the Year. He averaged 13.6 points a contest in his freshman campaign. This past season, Tyson was named to All-Conference in the MVC.
