Fidler has at least one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

After Frankie Fidler entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, a Tuesday morning report noted Indiana's interest in the Omaha transfer forward's services.

Indiana was named alongside Alabama, Nebraska, Georgetown, Arizona State and Ole Miss as having reached out to the 6-foot-7, 217 pound wing.

Fidler has spent the first three seasons of his college career in the Summit League playing for Omaha. He's started in 91 of the 94 games that he's appeared in across three seasons with the Mavericks. Throughout his Omaha career, Fidler has averaged 16.0 points a game on 35.4% shooting on a career 3.4 3-point attempts per game.

This past season, as a junior, Fidler averaged 20.1 points per game. He added 6.3 rebounds a contest as well and shot the ball from distance at a 35.6% clip, while attempting 4.4 3-pointers a game.

Fidler shot 50% from 2-point range, bringing his total field goal percentage to 45.2% last season. His 59.5% true shooting percentage this season is the highest mark of his career.