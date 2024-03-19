Report: Indiana checks in with Drexel transfer big man Amari Williams
Since it was announced on March 12 that Drexel's Amari Williams was going to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility and entering the transfer portal, Indiana has made contact with the big per a report on Monday.
Williams has one year of eligibility remaining.
Williams, who isn't projected to be selected in either round of the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, has north of 20 schools interested in his services for the 2024-25 season. Teams such as Creighton, Xavier, Texas, Notre Dame and Arkansas, amongst many other have reportedly all reached out to the native of Nottingham, England.
The 6-foot-10, 265 pound forward spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career with the Dragons. Williams appeared in 105 games, starting 79 of them during his time with Drexel.
A career 10.3 point per game scorer, Williams averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a contest, while shooting 51.7% from the field this past season. Defensively, Williams added 1.8 blocks per game this past year. That's a tick down from averaging 2.0-plus blocks a game as a sophomore and junior.
Williams is not a threat to stretch the floor. He attempted just three 3-pointers last season -- converting one of them -- and has only taken 26 shots from behind the arc throughout his career.
Williams is a record three-time Coastal Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He has won the award in three consecutive seasons. Also for a third consecutive season, Williams led the CAA in blocked shots.
A three-time All-CAA honoree, Williams was named first team All-CAA this past season for the second year in a row. Williams is top five on Drexel's all-time blocked shots lists, totaling 185 throughout his career. He's top 15 on Drexel's all-time rebounding charts and became the 40th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points this season.
