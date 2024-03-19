Since it was announced on March 12 that Drexel's Amari Williams was going to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility and entering the transfer portal, Indiana has made contact with the big per a report on Monday .

Williams, who isn't projected to be selected in either round of the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, has north of 20 schools interested in his services for the 2024-25 season. Teams such as Creighton, Xavier, Texas, Notre Dame and Arkansas, amongst many other have reportedly all reached out to the native of Nottingham, England.

The 6-foot-10, 265 pound forward spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career with the Dragons. Williams appeared in 105 games, starting 79 of them during his time with Drexel.

A career 10.3 point per game scorer, Williams averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a contest, while shooting 51.7% from the field this past season. Defensively, Williams added 1.8 blocks per game this past year. That's a tick down from averaging 2.0-plus blocks a game as a sophomore and junior.

Williams is not a threat to stretch the floor. He attempted just three 3-pointers last season -- converting one of them -- and has only taken 26 shots from behind the arc throughout his career.