According to a report from Joe Tipton of On3, Cardinal transfer forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield will take an official visit to Bloomington April 12-14.

Indiana is set to host a Louisville transfer in the middle of April.

Standing 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, the junior big man averaged 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds a night in 32 games, all of which he started, with Louisville last season. Huntley-Hartfield shot 56.7% from the field and 67.2% from the free throw line, as well as shooting 42.9% from three – albeit on just 21 attempts.

In ACC play, Huntley-Hatfield was top 10 in ACC in effective field goal percentage and top 20 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage. He's also a strong rim protector and lob threat.

The most recently concluded campaign was Huntley-Hatfield's second complete season with Louisville, but the transfer big man started his career with Tennessee. For his career, the new Hoosier target has appeared in 91 games with 66 starts.

According to KenPom, Huntley-Hatfield was the Cardinals' best offensive player by individual offensive rating amongst Louisville's significant contributors.

Huntley-Hatfield is a former four-star recruit, and was the No. 36 overall recruit in the 2021 recruiting class according to Rivals.