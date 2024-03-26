The Indiana Hoosiers don't currently have anyone committed to the program from the 2024 class, but that could still change this spring. There are still some players from this class who are undecided, and others that may re-open their recruitment based on coaching changes in college basketball. Two names of note are set to visit Indiana this week: Bryson Tucker, and Diamant Blazi.



Tucker is a 5-star recruit that is rated in the top-30 in most systems nationally. The 6'7 wing comes from Bishop O’Connell in Arlington, Va, and has been recruited heavily by the likes of Kansas, Michigan State, Duke, and Illinois. He's got good size for a wing, and is known more for getting to the rim and using his ability in the mid-range than his 3-point shot. Tucker is reportedly on campus for a visit with the Hoosier coaching staff, per Jeff Rabjohns on Tuesday.



Diamant Blazi is also expected to take an official visit to Bloomington this week, per the Daily Hoosier. Blazi is a 6'8 forward who played his senior season at Jordan Christian Prep in Florida. According to Prep Hoops, Blazi is one of the five-best power forwards that remains uncommitted here in late March. Blazi played in France before this past season, and his recruitment is starting to take shape.

