Former four-star recruit (Rivals) Kanaan Carlyle is hitting the transfer portal after one season on the west coast with Stanford. Indiana has reportedly shown interest in the Stanford guard transfer.

Indiana is one of three schools named in the Stockrisers report to have reportedly reached out to Carlyle. Gonzaga and Georgia are the other schools joining the Hoosiers in showing preliminary interest in the 6-foot-3, 185 pound guard.

As a freshman last season with the Cardinals, Carlyle averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. The former top 60 recruit was relatively inefficient in his first collegiate season. He shot 38.6% from the field and 32% from 3-point range -- on 4.3 attempts a game -- last season. His 77.6% free throw percentage projects that Carlyle's 3-point shot should be fine.

As with most freshman, turnovers were a big problem for Carlyle last season. He turned the ball over 2.9 times a game a season ago, finishing the season with 66 total turnovers to 62 total assists in 23 games (16 starts).

Carlyle originally held offers from 13 schools before ultimately deciding to commit to Stanford. The likes of Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee amongst others all offered the four-star guard out of high school.