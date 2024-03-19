Report: Indiana reaches out to Stanford transfer guard Kanaan Carlyle
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
Former four-star recruit (Rivals) Kanaan Carlyle is hitting the transfer portal after one season on the west coast with Stanford. Indiana has reportedly shown interest in the Stanford guard transfer.
Carlyle has at least three years of eligibility remaining.
Indiana is one of three schools named in the Stockrisers report to have reportedly reached out to Carlyle. Gonzaga and Georgia are the other schools joining the Hoosiers in showing preliminary interest in the 6-foot-3, 185 pound guard.
As a freshman last season with the Cardinals, Carlyle averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. The former top 60 recruit was relatively inefficient in his first collegiate season. He shot 38.6% from the field and 32% from 3-point range -- on 4.3 attempts a game -- last season. His 77.6% free throw percentage projects that Carlyle's 3-point shot should be fine.
As with most freshman, turnovers were a big problem for Carlyle last season. He turned the ball over 2.9 times a game a season ago, finishing the season with 66 total turnovers to 62 total assists in 23 games (16 starts).
Carlyle originally held offers from 13 schools before ultimately deciding to commit to Stanford. The likes of Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee amongst others all offered the four-star guard out of high school.
Carlyle was selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team for his efforts last season with Stanford. Carlyle also played for Overtime Elite during the 2022-23 season, averaging 11.0 points, 4.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest with the program.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board