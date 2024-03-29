Report: Minnesota transfer big man Pharrel Payne draws interest from IU
Indiana remains active in the transfer portal this offseason. Most recently, the Hoosiers have reportedly reached out to Minnesota transfer big Pharrel Payne, per a Friday afternoon report.
Over two dozen schools have also reportedly shown interest in Payne, including the likes of Texas, Nebraska, Providence, Iowa State and Illinois amongst others.
Payne has at least two years of eligibility remaining.
Payne, a 6-foot-9 big man, is a career 9.1 point per game scorer. Throughout his two seasons in Minnesota with the Gophers, Payne's added 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game on 63.8% shooting from the field.
This past season, Payne's sophomore campaign, the Cottage Grove, Minnesota native averaged 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks. He shot 60.2% from the floor in 32 appearances -- 19 starts -- with the Gophers a season ago.
Payne scored in double-figures on 15 occasions last season, tallying two double-doubles.
A former three-star recruit, Payne held offers from Minnesota, Appalachian State, Drake, Loyola (Chicago), Saint Louis and UC-Santa Barbara coming out of high schools.
