Johnson has at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Per a Thursday evening report , Washington transfer guard Keron Johnson is down to five schools and Indiana is one of them. Florida, UCLA, Oregon and a potential return to Washington are all on the table for the former four-star recruit as well.

This past season at Washington, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 11.1 points and 2.7 assists per game, turning the ball over 1.4 times a contest in an average of 24.2 minutes a game.

He shot 37.3% from 3-point range on 3.5 attempts a game during his sophomore season with the Huskies, appearing in 31 contests with five starts.

For his efforts coming off the bench for Washington, Johnson was named the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year this season.

From his freshman to his sophomore campaign, Johnson improved his field goal percentage by nearly five percentage points (39.9% to 44.1%) and his 3-point percentage by just north of five percentage points (32.1% to 37.3%).