Indiana has reportedly reached out to Belmont transfer forward Malik Dia, according to a report on Tuesday afternoon. The Hoosiers are one of over 15 suitors in pursuit of Dia.

Standing 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Dia had a standout season with the Bruins in his sophomore campaign. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native averaged 16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds a game in his only season with Belmont. He shot 48.8% from the field – 55.1% from two and 34.1% from three on 3.9 attempts a night – as well as shooting 63.8% from the free throw line. Dia was an All-MVC Third Team selection in 2023-24, and earned a nod on the league's All-Newcomer team.

He arrived at Belmont after spending his freshman season with Vanderbilt in the SEC, but barely saw action with the Commodores. Appearing in just 20 games his first season in college basketball, Dia only saw the floor for 170 minutes.

He saw 763 minutes of action with the Bruins in the most recently concluded season.

As a sophomore, Dia has two years of eligibility remaining. He's also in the NBA Draft process while fielding offers from potential new homes.