Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins and Bradley guard Connor Hickman are the latest portal entrants seeking a new home that have heard from Indiana, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Tuesday was a busy day in the transfer portal, and IU was active in reaching out to more potential targets.

Perkins, a former Lawrence North (IN) HS standout, played four seasons with the Hawkeyes before entering the portal as a grad transfer on Tuesday. Across 126 games with 81 starts, the Iowa guard averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game. His last two campaigns were his best with the Hawkeyes – 12.3 points on 44.0% shooting in 2022-23 and 14.0 points on 43.2% shooting in 2023-24.

He also added 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds a night in the most recent season, earning an All-Big Ten Second Team nod. His 158 total assists were good for sixth in the league last year.

A star at Lawrence North High School, Perkins was named a 2020 Indiana All-Star and was a finalist for 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball. He averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, leading the Wildcats to a 25-2 record and a Class 4A sectional title.

At least 10 schools have had preliminary contact with Perkins alongside Indiana, including the likes of Schools such as Ole Miss, Nebraska, UCLA and Arkansas, amongst others have all thrown their hats into the ring for Perkins.

Scoring 23 points and 22 points in consecutive outings at Indiana, the Hoosiers are no stranger to his performances in Bloomington.

Perkins will have one year of eligibility remaining upon exiting the portal, and the Hoosiers are reported to have high interest with his recruitment.