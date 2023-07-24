The 2023 college football season is about a month away from kicking off, and the unofficial start of the season has already happened with conferences hosting their league's media days. This week, the Big Ten is hosting its annual media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. With the season getting closer, the Hoosier has begun previewing the upcoming season with team-by-team previews of opponents on Indiana's 2023 schedule, projections of All-Big Ten teams. Today, the preview series continues, ranking Indiana's most difficult opponents in the 2023 football season, according to Phil Steele's Power Poll.

12. INDIANA STATE

Defensive lineman Lucas Hunter (Indiana State Athletics) (Indiana State Athletics)

It should come as no surprise that Indiana State is expected to be the easiest opponent on the Hoosier's schedule this upcoming season given the Sycamores play in the FCS. Indiana's talent level should be enough to push the state's biggest school to a win in Week 2. Indiana State went just 2-9 last season, and while they do return a more experienced roster, the Sycamores aren't expecting to rise to the top of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

11. AKRON

Quarterback DJ Irons (No. 0) celebrates with teammates (© Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The only team in Phil Steele's Power Poll to enter the season below Indiana is Akron. The Zips went 2-10 last season and finished near the bottom of the MAC. Head coach Joe Moorehead appears to have a fairly one-dimensional offense and a defense that struggles to get off of the field. The two weakest opponents on Indiana's schedule in 2023 should provide the Hoosiers with a pair of wins about a third of the way into the season.

NO. 10 PURDUE

Ryan Walters is entering his first season at Purdue (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

First-year head coach Ryan Walters is facing lots of turnover from Jeff Brohm's tenure, but the former Illinois defensive coordinator hit on an impactful transfer quarterback, Hudson Card (Texas). The Boilermakers also return talented defensive back Sanoussi Kane, who should be excited about playing in Walter's defense given four of his former defensive backs at Illinois have been drafted in the last two seasons.

NO. 9 RUTGERS

Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt (© Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports)

Greg Schiano hasn't seen the same amount of success in his second tenure as Rutgers head coach as he did the first becak when the Scarlet Knights were playing in the Big East. But Rutgers is more competitive under Schiano and a bowl game is a possibility this upcoming season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers will have to continue to play quality defense, but for an improvement to be seen this season, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is going to have to help the offense stay on the field and greatly improve his efficiency.

NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE

Noah Kim is expected to be Michigan State's starting QB this season (© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

Last season, Michigan State was one of the most disappointing teams in the country after going 11-2 in 2021. This year the Spartans aren't expected to compete back at the top of the Big Ten East, instead a bowl game could be tough to achieve in consecutive seasons. Noah Kilm is potentially Michigan State's new starting quarterback after Payton Thorne entered the transfer portal following spring practice. But Kim won't have Keon Coleman to throw to, Coleman also portal after spring practice and found a new home at Florida State.

NO. 7 LOUISVILLE

Jeff Brohm left the Big Ten following the 2022 season, but he found his old home, Louisville, for his next coaching stop and, again, appears on Indiana's schedule. Cal transfer quarterback Jack Plummer connects with Brohm for the second time after playing for the head coach at Purdue. Wisconsin transfer running back Isaac Guerrendo could be a threat too in Brohm's spread offense. The Cardinals and Hoosiers are set to meet in Week 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium for a neutral site affair between the two programs.

NO. 6 MARYLAND

Mike Lockley returns star QB Taulia Tagovailoa (© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Maryland has gone to back-to-back bowl games under head coach Mike Locksley, and now the Terps are hoping to make it three straight with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa returning for a final season the Terps. Locksley has a lot to replace at receiver and on the line of scrimmage, but Tagovailoa might be the Big Ten's second-best returning starting quarterback in 2023. With solid quarterback play, Maryland hopes to qualify for another bowl game this season before the Big Ten no longer requires games vs. Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State annually.

NO. 5 ILLINOIS

Bret Bielema coached Illinois to eight wins last season (© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Illinois must replace notable skill position talent at quarterback, running back and defensive back in 2023. But the line of scrimmage should be a strength with multiple All-Big Ten players returning on each side of the ball, including All-American Johnny Newton. Indiana travels to Champaign in the middle of November for a game against their border state opponent, and the Illini likely have Indiana circled after losing a close game in Bloomington last season.

NO. 4 WISCONSIN

SMU QB transfer Tanner Mordecai will lead an air raid Wisconsin attack (© Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai brings an impressive track record to Wisconsin for his one remaining season of eligibility. Mordecai is part of an overwhelming amount of change this season in Madison, Wisc., with Luke Fickell now serving as head coach and air raid offensive coordinator Phil Longo leading the offense. The offensive line needs to improve, but the Badgers return star running back Braelon Allen and the defense should be strong in the middle. But the secondary is a weakness, though, in the Big Ten West that might not prove to be a large hurdle.

NO. 3 PENN STATE

Drew Allar is taking the job of starting quarterback at Penn State (© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Drew Allar is a former five-star quarterback and after playing in part-time situations last season with Sean Clifford, Allar is hoping to elevate Penn State to the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2016. Star rushers Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton give Penn State potent run offense while Abdul Carter brings some star power to the Penn State defense as a linebacker. The defensive line needs to play better for Penn State to beat the division's strongest programs -- Michigan and Ohio State -- but the Nittany Lions could enter the season as a preseason top 5 team.

NO. 2 MICHIGAN

Blake Corum's decision to return to Michigan for an additional season was a surprise, but a welcomed one by head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines -- who are winners of consecutive Big Ten titles -- have one of the best rushing attacks in the country with Corum and Donovan Edwards. Michigan has won back-to-back Joe Moore awards for their play on the offensive line, and now it looks like they could win a third with three potential transfer starters across the front and 145 career starts. The pass rush is again reshaped for Michigan with the departure of Mazi Smith, but defensive back Mike Sainristil returns at safety.

NO. 1 OHIO STATE

Emeka Egbuka helps form the country's best WR duo in the country at Ohio State (© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)